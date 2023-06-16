SEC Opponents for Georgia Bulldogs in 2024: How the Bulldogs schedule looks with Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC

The Georgia Bulldogs have become perennial powerhouse in the Southeastern Conference since coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016. However, the toughest conference in college football will get even tougher in 2024.

The SEC is set to expand to 16 teams, following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

The division has faced backlash for declining to expand their conference schedule. However, each program will face a very difficult eight-game schedule in 2024, making for more exciting match-ups.

Let's take a look at who the Bulldogs will face.

How have the Georgia Bulldogs performed since joining the SEC?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been very strong in both conference and non-conference play since joining the SEC. Georgia joined the conference in its inaugural season of 1933. The Bulldogs have compiled a record of 704-318-28. In SEC play, they are 375-223-14.

The Bulldogs have won 14 total SEC Championships, which ranks second in conference history, trailing only the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Four of those titles have come in the SEC Championship Game, which debuted following the 1992 season. That mark ranks fourth in the conference, trailing the Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

Each of Georgia's four titles have come since joining the SEC.

Who will the Georgia Bulldogs face in the expanded SEC in 2024?

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in the new and revamped SEC in 2024. Georgia will serve as the home team in a matchup with the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

They will also visit the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns.

Check out the full 2024 SEC schedule below:

Outside of conference play, the Bulldogs will face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, UMass Minutemen and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. They will also clash horns with the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs look to continue their success in the expanded SEC

Georgia has ruled the college football world in each of the past two seasons. They are 29-1 overall, 16-0 in SEC play and have won back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships.

While the postseason field is set to expand to 12 teams in 2024, Kirby Smart has done well on the recruiting front since taking over as the Bulldogs coach.

Winning a national championship will be tougher due to the expanded field. However, Georgia should remain as one of the best teams in the nation.

