SEC players selected in first round of 2025 NFL draft ft. Kelvin Banks Jr.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has had a stranglehold on first-round NFL Draft picks in the past few years. Last year, the conference had a stunning 11 players picked during the first round of the event, with six in the first 18 picks as former LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels was the first star off the board at No. 2.
The dominance is set to continue this year after leading other conferences in five of the past six years. Here is a look at the first-round pick from the SEC in the 2025 NFL Draft.
SEC players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft
Despite having a down year in the college football playoffs, the SEC has continued its dominance of the NFL Draft first round with fifteen players selected.
- No. 31 overall - Jihaad Campbell (Alabama Crimson Tide) - Philadelphia Eagles
- No. 30 overall - Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky Wildcats) - Buffalo Bills
- No. 27 overall - Malaki Starks (Georgia Bulldogs) - Baltimore Ravens
- No. 26 overall - James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee Volunteers) - Atlanta Falcons
- No. 25 overall - Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss Rebels) - New York Giants
- No. 23 overall - Matthew Golden (Texas Longhorns) - Green Bay Packers
- No. 20 overall - Jahdae Barron (Texas Longhorns) - Denver Broncos
- No. 17 overall - Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M Aggies) - Cincinnati Bengals
- No. 16 overall - Walter Nolen (Ole Miss Rebels) - Arizona Cardinals
- No. 15 overall - Jalon Walker (Georgia Bulldogs) - Atlanta Falcons
- No. 12 overall - Tyler Booker (Alabama Crimson Tide) - Dallas Cowboys
#4. Mykel Williams (No. 11)
Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Mykel Williams was selected No. 11 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, and coach Kyle Shanahan revealed to the media that he confided in his wife and children that the SEC standout was his dream player.
“I told them, ‘Mykel, but I don’t think he’s going to be there,’” Shanahan said. “My wife calls me this morning and says she read a mock draft where he was going 28th and she was worried we were dead wrong about everything. We had a good idea he was going earlier.”
#3. Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9)
The New Orleans Saints picked former Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick on draft night. During an interview with "WWL Radio" after his selection, Banks showcased his enthusiasm to get going.
“I’m prepared to play any position on the line that they want to put me at. If it’s at left tackle, left guard or if it’s at center," Banks said, "if it’s at right guard or right tackle, I’m just ready to go out there and play. Wherever they need me at that’s where I’m ready to go do and get the job done.”
Kelvin Banks won the 2024 Outland Trophy, which recognizes the top lineman in the country.
#2. Armand Membou (No. 7)
Former Missouri Tigers tackle Armand Membou was selected No. 7 overall by new New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Membou revealed to "NewYorkJets.com" his feelings at being selected by the Jets.
"It's just a big relief and definitely a blessing," Membou said. " ... plus the Jets have a really young, promising team. I thought that would be a good fit for me, too."
Membou was a two-year starter for the Tigers, not giving up any sacks and earning second-team All-SEC honors while impressing at the NFL Combine in February with the fastest 40-yard dash for an offensive lineman at least 330 pounds and 6-foot-4, according to NFL Research.
#1. Will Campbell (No. 4)
The New England Patriots selected former LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick after a stellar 2024 college football season in the SEC. After getting picked, he told reporters via a video call that New England was his dream team.
"This is where I've wanted to be since the start," Campbell said. "Eliot Wolf came to my practice probably about Week 5 of the season, and I told him this is where I wanted to be.
"We’ve had great connections throughout this entire process. I told him and our area scout, Alex Brooks, that I wanted to be a Patriot, and that happened in the middle of the season. ... I'm just super excited to get there."
Campbell played 38 games for the Tigers and is a two-time first-team All-SEC pick. He became just the second LSU offensive tackle to be picked in the first round of the draft since Alan Faneca in 1998.
It's another stunning showing for the SEC in the first round of the NFL Draft, with fifteen players selected, far outstripping last year's 11 players.
