SEC players in Senior Bowl 2025: 3 players to watch out for in postseason matchup ft. Walter Nolen

As the Senior Bowl approaches, many SEC players have opted out of the game. From Kentucky DL Deone Walker to Tennessee's Bru McCoy to Missouri's Armand Membou, some of the best prospects who headed to Mobile won't be playing in the Senior Bowl game Saturday. That said, college football's deepest conference is still putting up plenty of talent.

One theme that is becoming apparent through practice and workouts is that the Senior Bowl is a different event. It's not so much the quarterbacks and star receivers who are shining, but the offensive and defensive linemen who seem to be standing out. In the SEC's case, there's a trio of defensive linemen who are making big NFL statements in Mobile.

Top 3 SEC players in the Senior Bowl 2025

3. Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee DT

A 6-foot-2, 300-pound tackle, Norman-Lott is built along the same lines as Kentucky's Walker. But with Walker heading out early, Norman-Lott gets a chance to make his NFL case in the Senior Bowl. Norman-Lott might be a little small for an NFL tackle, but he has made his case with speed.

During one practice moment, Norman-Lott's quickness blew up a QB/center exchange. As onlookers noted, Norman-Lott had both speed and strength and could be leaping his way up NFL Draft ladders with his performance in Mobile.

After three years at Arizona State and two at Tennessee, Norman-Lott came to Mobile as something of an unknown. He had just 89 college tackles (albeit with 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks) but the Senior Bowl has allowed him a showcase. Sounds like Norman-Lott has made the most of the opportunity.

2. Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss DE

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Umanmielen has the sort of potential versatility that NFL teams tend to love. He's listed as a defensive end, but has the bulk to shift inside or the speed to drop into coverage if needed. Umanmielen played just a single season at Ole Miss and was at Florida before, but is impressing in Mobile.

A ton of teams need pass rushing help and that's where Umanmielen projects as an immediate game changer. Singled out as a player who has impressed, Umanmielen has had plenty of team meetings this week in Mobile, but still found time to impress on the field.

Umanmielen's college career included 40 tackles for loss and 25.5 sacks. He earned All-SEC honors in his last two seasons. In his year at Ole Miss, Umanmielen ended up with 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He's climbing up NFL Draft boards and seems likely to be the next Rebel to make an NFL mark.

1. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss DT

Nolen came to Mobile as one of the top NFL Draft prospects in the game and he's done absolutely nothing to hurt his situation. At 6-foot-4 and near 300 pounds, Nolen is another smallish defensive tackle with tremendous athleticism and speed. Potential alone would probably make him a potential first-round NFL pick.

But in Mobile, Nolen has done a good job in flashing his talent and work ethic. Included on an NFL list of top practice performers, writer Daniel Jeremiah praised Nolen's twitch and burst. While Jeremiah wanted to see Nolen finish more plays, he noted, "[T]here's a lot to dream on with the tools he brings to the table."

The former Texas A&M Aggie had his best college season in 2024 at Ole Miss. Nolen ended up with 48 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Nolen played just three seasons of college football, so he's still younger than many of the top prospects. He sounds like he solidified a very high draft slot already in Mobile.

What do you make of the big men who showed out for the SEC at the Senior Bowl? Share your take on the group below in our comments section!

