SEC preseason football rankings: Top 5 teams expected to make the conference an absolute powerhouse in 2023

The SEC is typically known as the home of the best college football programs. Six of the previous eight national champions have come from the conference and have made 11 appearances (16-5 record) in the College Football Playoffs.

With a lot of changes throughout the SEC, players being selected in the NFL draft and graduating, what does the conference look like heading into the 2023 season? Let's rank the top five teams in the conference and discuss what makes each program strong.

#5. Mississippi State Bulldogs

This Bulldogs team won nine games a year ago and has a chance to become a legitimate force in the conference.

Senior Will Rogers is under center and should have a strong 2023 season. Expect them to produce a tough team and be within striking distance at all times.

#4. Tennessee Volunteers

With the NCAA violations from the previous regime officially in the rearview, head coach Josh Heupel is excited about this team.

Redishirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III gets his first real chance as a starting quarterback and this team should contend for the conference championship Game. They won 11 games a year ago so expect around 7-11 wins this year out of the Vols.

#3. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are in an interesting spot. They made the conference championship game last season but head coach Brian Kelly is in his second season and reshaping the roster.

The secondary is essentially made up of transfers and a loaded running back room leaves some questions. However, this team can win games and be a force in one of the top conferences in college football.

#2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide failed to make the conference title game and the College Football Playoff last season.

However, coach Nick Saban has new coordinators flanking him and a pretty solid roster. They are in the midst of figuring out the starting quarterback still but they have good pieces around to complement them.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstrey highlights the defense here and they should be able to keep up with the best teams in the nation. Expect a bounce-back year for the Crimson Tide.

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships. Although they lost some key contributors, they retained enough to be a force once again. Head coach Kirby Smart is the silver-medal coach in the conference.

Tight end Brock Bowers is going to have a gigantic year offensively and help quarterback Carson Beck here.

This program has been built on defense and should continue to dominate on that side. Until they are knocked off, they are the top team in the SEC.

