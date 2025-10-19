"SEC’s James Franklin," "Guy is a fraud": CFB fans grill Brian Kelly as LSU HC picks up unwanted record after loss to Vanderbilt

College football fans roasted LSU coach Brian Kelly after the No. 10 Tigers lost to No. 17 Vanderbilt 31-24 on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelly continued to lose against AP Top 25 opponents in LSU, dropping to 5-10 all-time.This triggered one fantasy sports app to compare him with former Penn State coach James Franklin, who was fired last week due to multiple losses to highly-ranked teams.&quot;The SEC’s James Franklin,&quot; it wrote.Another fan believed LSU was duped by Kelly's convincing power during hiring interviews.&quot;Guy is a fraud. LSU fell for it,&quot; the user said.Another fan berated Kelly for his inability to guide a superstar-laden team that was given lots of NIL money during the offseason.Sanjay Kalyan @sanjaykalyan_LINKYou lost. To Vanderbilt. In a year you’re supposed to compete. WITH A $20 MILLION ROSTER. It can’t be any more over for Brian Kelly.Other fans voiced out their hopelessness in LSU's campaign this season.🔥Monke.Sol @LukeOlivier3LINKLooks like the only thing consistent at LSU right now is disappointment 😬🐯MCDG @MateOfTheUnionLINKBrian Kelly is the Nick Saban of James FranklinsMatthew Cauble @Matthew_CaubleLINKIn the words of *NSYNC: BYE BYE BYE!!!!!Other users had references to Notre Dame, which is also in the Top 25 despite having two losses in their campaign.Burg @SendyburgLINKBut remember guys it’s all Notre Dame’s fault and this guy is a top 10 coach in the countryRobert L Overstreet III @RLO_IIILINKThe &quot;Fighting Irish&quot; spirit is still alive and well in Louisiana!Philly Thing @JBSJJBLINKMust be the high academic standards at LSU just like you said at Notre Dame#staNDwithus @JLGallagher3LINKWe tried to warn y’all LSU fans lol Big game Kelly strikes againThe Tigers allowed Diego Pavia to steer the Commodores to their best start in 75 years, as the quarterback threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards and two more scores in a seven-point win.The No. 17 Commodores improved to 6-1 (2-1 in SEC) this season while winning against No. 10 LSU for the first time in 35 years. The Tigers fell to 5-2 (2-2 in SEC).