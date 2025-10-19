"SEC’s James Franklin," "Guy is a fraud": CFB fans grill Brian Kelly as LSU HC picks up unwanted record after loss to Vanderbilt

By Geoff
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:49 GMT
LSU coach Brian Kelly (Image Source: IMAGN)
LSU coach Brian Kelly (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans roasted LSU coach Brian Kelly after the No. 10 Tigers lost to No. 17 Vanderbilt 31-24 on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelly continued to lose against AP Top 25 opponents in LSU, dropping to 5-10 all-time.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This triggered one fantasy sports app to compare him with former Penn State coach James Franklin, who was fired last week due to multiple losses to highly-ranked teams.

"The SEC’s James Franklin," it wrote.
Ad

Another fan believed LSU was duped by Kelly's convincing power during hiring interviews.

"Guy is a fraud. LSU fell for it," the user said.
Ad

Another fan berated Kelly for his inability to guide a superstar-laden team that was given lots of NIL money during the offseason.

Ad

Other fans voiced out their hopelessness in LSU's campaign this season.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other users had references to Notre Dame, which is also in the Top 25 despite having two losses in their campaign.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Tigers allowed Diego Pavia to steer the Commodores to their best start in 75 years, as the quarterback threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards and two more scores in a seven-point win.

The No. 17 Commodores improved to 6-1 (2-1 in SEC) this season while winning against No. 10 LSU for the first time in 35 years. The Tigers fell to 5-2 (2-2 in SEC).

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications