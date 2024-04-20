SEC Spring Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of top players who've entered the transfer portal window 

In the transfer portal, SEC football is usually in the position of taking the best players from other leagues and teams. But as the late spring transfer portal has opened again, several SEC teams are facing their own substantial losses.

Here are seven SEC players who have now entered the transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

List of top 7 SEC players who have entered the transfer portal

Arkansas's Isaiah Augustave played well in his last two games for the Razorbacks, but is now looking for a new school home.

#7. Isaiah Augustave, RB, Arkansas

Augustave showed flashes in 2023 with Arkansas. He rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. That was the top yards-per-carry mark on Arkansas's team. Even better, all the production came in the last two games. Furthermore, he rushed for 101 yards against Florida International and added 80 yards and a touchdown against Missouri.

#6. La'Vell Wright, RB, Kentucky

Wright rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown in three seasons at Kentucky. In 2021, Wright had 43 yards rushing and a touchdown against Louisville. His 2022 highlight was a solid 33 yards on eight carries against Tennessee. A speedy back, Wright never seemed to find his way to the top of Kentucky's depth chart.

#5. Justin Robinson, WR, Mississippi State

Robinson caught 51 passes in the last two seasons at Mississippi State. Robinson was initially a Georgia commit, but he caught just two passes with the Bulldogs. In 2022, Robinson caught 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He declined to 21 catches for 257 yards in 2023. He'll have one year left to play.

#4. Key Lawrence, DB, Ole Miss

Lawrence played a year at Tennessee and then three more at Oklahoma. He transferred to Ole Miss but now leaves without ever playing in a game. In his career, Lawrence has 157 tackles and 13 passes broken up including three interceptions.

#3. Andrew Chamblee, OL, Arkansas

Chamblee was an SEC All-Freshman pick after winning the left tackle job for the Hogs in 2023. That said, the 6-foot-6 massive tackle had previously left Arkansas's team. At the time, many speculated that he was giving up football. Earlier this week, Chamblee entered the transfer portal, so he figures to be back sooner rather than later.

#2. Jacoby Mathews, DB, Texas A&M

Mathews was a sophomore starter last year at A&M. He was part of Jimbo Fisher's massive 2022 recruiting class. Mathews had 42 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception in 2023. He's in the transfer portal and will have two years left to play at his new school.

Expand Tweet

#1. Elijah Herring, LB, Tennessee

A season ago, Herring was the Vols' leading tackler with 80 stops, including four tackles for loss. But now he's in the transfer portal, plotting his next stop. Herring had developed into something near an All-SEC type player. Tennessee will not have an easy time in trying to replace him. Meanwhile, whatever team picks him up could have a day one starter.

Where do you think Tennessee's Elijah Herring will end up in the transfer portal? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Will Elijah Herring transfer within the SEC for next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback