SEC Spring Transfer Portal Tracker 2025: List of top players who've entered the transfer portal window 

Spring practice might be over, but the dealings of the offseason continue. The minds of coaches now turn to the transfer portal and recruiting for the next class of high school players.

Over the next week and a half, these newfound free times will be spent by decision makers to select players through the so-called spring transfer portal. Until April 25, schools will have the opportunity to strengthen themselves through the transfer portal.

We now bring the top four players to jump into the spring transfer portal in the SEC.

Top four SEC players on the spring transfer portal

#4 Wendell Gregory - EDGE

There's not much to say about Gregory, who only played in two games of the 2024 season and recorded only one tackle.

His most significant development came in the preseason, when he changed positions from linebacker to edge. He's looking for a new home in the spring transfer portal.

#3 Jaden Rashada - QB

NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Georgia - Source: Imagn

Initially, Rashada was supposed to fight for the starting quarterback position with Gunner Stockton for the 2025 season. However, an injury to Carson Beck forced Kirby Smart to rely on Stockton for the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff encounter against Notre Dame.

While Stockton failed to carry the Bulldogs forward in the CFP, he helped them secure a new SEC title, earning Smart's trust. Now the journeyman is looking for the third school of his college career (He previously played for Arizona State)

#2 Mikai Gbayor - LB

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Nebraska - Source: Imagn

Gbayor never really clicked with Missouri. Having transferred to the Tigers in December 2024, following a highly successful season at Nebraska, the linebacker is again on the move.

Triston Newson's waiver from the NCAA changed the landscape for Gbayor. Now he's reportedly on his way to the UNC Tar Heels of Bill Belichick.

#1 Nico Iamaleava - QB

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Without a doubt, the most relevant inclusion in this spring's transfer portal. Iamaleava jumped on the transfer portal, surprising manty especially because of his reasons.

After signing a record $8 million NIL deal when he joined Tennessee, very few would've thought that anything would drive him away from Knoxville. However, the quarterback believes that he's worth more, and after failing to secure a higher payday from the Vols, he jumped on the spring transfer portal.

