Senior bowl 2024: Top 10 players who made big impression in All-Star game

The 75th Senior Bowl game saw the National Team secure a 16-7 victory over the American Team. Over 100 elite college football athletes spent the week showcasing their talents and skills to NFL scouts and teams, making an impression before the 2024 NFL draft.

Another interesting aspect of this year's Senior Bowl was the fact that third-year juniors who decided to forgo their eligibility and declare for the draft were also allowed to participate in the All-Star game.

Here, we ;ook at the top 10 players who shone during the Senior Bowl game.

Top ten players who made big impressions in the Senior Bowl

#1 Spencer Rattler

The former South Carolina quarterback entered the bowl game behind Bo Nix and Michale Penix Jr. But Rattler outperformed them during the practice sessions and was recognized as the player of the week.

However, Rattler saw limited time during the actual bowl game. Nevertheless, he completed four passes for 65 yards and eft a lasting impression.

#2 Michael Penix Jr.

Penix completed his final year of college eligibility as a Heisman runner-up, behind winner Jayden Daniels. He had an excellent week during practice, providing glimpses of his incredible arm talent but decided not to play on Saturday in the Senior Bowl game.

#3 Bo Nix

Former Oregon QB Nix is another top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Despite the few misses during practice, Nix helped the National Team score their only touchdown of the game, finding TE Brevyn Spann-Ford with a two-yard TD pass.

#4 Darius Robinson

Former Missouri Tigers DL Robinson had an incredible 2023 campaign with 43 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

During the Senior Bowl practice week, he showcased his defensive abilities with the ball, getting voted as the top overall player in practice. The former Missouri DL may have had limited time on the field on Saturday, but he has made a statement with his impressive practice week.

#5 Kimani Vidal

Running back Vidal has had an impressive career with the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt conference.

During the 2023 season, he recorded 1,661 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He was the nation's second-leading rusher and also the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year

Vidal played signficantly on Saturday and gave a strong response to his critics and trolls, providing his Power 5 conference playing credentials.

#6 Emani Bailey

The former TCU RB served as the bellcow for the American Team and helped them down the field. Bailey may not carry the same hype as other running backs seen over the years but made a case for himself in the Senior Bowl.

Following his performance, there's a chance that Bailey could find himself as a top mid-round pick in the 2024 draft. Having a running back with a decent passing and running game along with the ability to catch the ball is a prized asset in the draft.

#7 Christian Haynes

Former UConn Huskies guard Christian Haynes went viral after he got Jordan Jefferson to take his helmet off and toss it during reps at practice. Nevertheless, Haynes stood his ground and showcased his incredible strength on the defensive front.

He went on to showcase the same performance on Saturday as a guard despite struggling at center. But with his viral moment, Haynes' draft stock will see a boost ahead of the 2024 draft.

#8 Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Former Lousiville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had an impressive practice week and Senior Bowl game on Saturday. His practice reps and one-on-ones caught the attention of Jets CB Sauce Gardner who praised Bronwlee for his ability to keep focus.

On Saturday, Brownlee made an incredible interception of a pass made by Sam Hartman apart from running receiver routes. If he continues to make an impression, he could see a rise in his draft stock.

#9 Taliese Fuaga

Another impressive performer at the 2024 Senior Bowl was former Oregon State OL Fuaga.

He may have not participated on Saturday, buthis performance during practice week has been enough for him to be considered a projected first-round pick amid the other elite offensive linemen in this year's draft.

#10 Luke McCaffrey

Another interesting prospect in this year's draft is CMC's younger brother Luke McCaffrey.

He showcased his natural abilities as a receiver during practice and also left scouts and NFL teams impressed with a one-handed catch on Saturday. There could still be a possibility of him joining his brother at San Francisco.