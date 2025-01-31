Senior Bowl 2025 opt-outs tracker: Top 10 players not playing in postseason college football game

As Senior Bowl 2025 draws closer to kickoff, the list of players who either skipped it entirely or have gone, worked out, practiced and headed off is steadily growing. Perhaps foremost are players from the national title game. A 16 game season was enough for several notable veterans deciding to miss the Senior Bowl. But here's a rundown on the top 10 players who have opted out.

Top 10 players to opt out of Senior Bowl

Marshall star Mike Green is a pass-rushing superstar who has opted out of the Senior Bowl. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State RB

Skattebo, who electrified college football with 1,711 rushing yards in 2024, has decided not to play in the Senior Bowl, instead choosing to work out ahead of the NFL Combine late next month. Skattebo's brilliant season led the Sun Devils to the CFP, where they gave Texas a strong effort before falling. A bruising back, Skattebo's NFL fit will be interesting.

9. Shemar Turner, Texas A&M DL

At least three highly regarded Texas A&M Aggies have decided not to play in the Senior Bowl. The 285-pound plus Stewart is one of them. After a strong 2023 (11 tackles for loss, six sacks), he didn't have a great 2024 (six tackles for loss, two sacks), but his size and skills speak for themselves. Turner will definitely have a place playing on Sundays.

8. Deone Walker, Kentucky DT

Similarly, Walker, who plays at nearly 350 pounds, didn't have a great season at Kentucky. An impressive 2023 (13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) catapulted him onto the national scene, but his 2024 season was so-so (five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) Still, players with his size and strength are at a premium and he's skipping the Senior Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

7. Bru McCoy, Tennessee WR

The oft-injured McCoy showed flashes of brilliance at Tennessee after transferring over from USC. In four college seasons, McCoy had 129 catches for 1,592 yards and nine scores. His best season was 2022 (52 catches for 667 yards). Still, given his injury history, the decision to skip out on the Senior Bowl might well be a wise one.

6. Trey Amos, Ole Miss CB

After five seasons between three schools, Amos finished strong at Ole Miss in 2024. The 6-foot-1 athlete ended up with 50 tackles and 16 pass break ups, including three interceptions. His big year with the Rebels jumped his draft hype, and Amos decided to skip the Senior Bowl.

5. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M DL

Another massive Aggie defensive lineman, Stewart went to the Senior Bowl, but headed out of town before the game. He had 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three seasons at A&M. But his size and lane-plugging skills will make him a hot commodity.

4. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame S

16 games played in 2024 ended up being enough for Watts. In his last two seasons at Notre Dame, Watts had 134 tackles and 13 interceptions. The two-time All-American doesn't really have anything left to prove at the college level. So after his CFP title trip, Watts decided to skip out on the Senior Bowl for draft preparation.

3. Will Howard, Ohio State QB

A defending champion, Howard is another player with a 16 game slate completed and little to prove. The senior passer threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns in leading the Buckeyes to an elusive national championship. He'll definitely draw plenty of draft interest, even without the Senior Bowl.

2. Mike Green, Marshall DE

A name to know, Green was an absolute beast at Marshall in 2024. A transfer from Virginia ahead of the 2023 season, Green finished 2024 with 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. The guy with video game stats is a high-motor achiever and one who will soon be making a bunch of NFL dollars. Green had nothing to prove in the Senior Bowl and will skip it.

1.Jack Sawyer, Ohio State DE

Finally, the Ohio State defender whose big play crushed Texas in the CFP semifinals has also had enough games for this particular season. Sawyer finished the 16-game season with 59 tackles, nine sacks, eight pass break ups, and a memorable scoop and score TD that made him an official OSU legend. Sawyer's out for the Senior Bowl as well and is focused on the NFL Draft.

