"Shameless cheater," "Should be fined": Kirby Smart flamed by fans for seemingly lying to referees over timeout call during Georgia-Auburn clash

College football fans torched Georgia coach Kirby Smart after allegedly lying to referees over a timeout call during the No. 10 Bulldogs' 20-10 win over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.The incident took place at the early part of the fourth quarter with Georgia leading 13-10. Smart was running over the field and was apparently signalling a timeout.The SEC officials approved his request but Smart ran towards an official, explaining his gesture was for cheering his players up. Georgia had their timeout counter reset when the officials agreed to Smart and reversed the call, drawing disbelief from fans.One fan called Smart a cheater and the other asked the SEC to fine him after the antics caused a game delay, which the referees missed as well.Some college football followers slammed Smart for his actions and others slammed the officials, especially SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for allegedly allowing such instances to exist in the sport.The No. 10 Bulldogs came from 10-0 down by scoring 20 straight points in the next three quarters to defeat Auburn and improved to 3-1 in the SEC and 5-1 overall. The Tigers, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall.