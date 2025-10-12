"Shameless cheater," "Should be fined": Kirby Smart flamed by fans for seemingly lying to referees over timeout call during Georgia-Auburn clash

Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:06 GMT
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Image Source: IMAGN)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans torched Georgia coach Kirby Smart after allegedly lying to referees over a timeout call during the No. 10 Bulldogs' 20-10 win over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The incident took place at the early part of the fourth quarter with Georgia leading 13-10. Smart was running over the field and was apparently signalling a timeout.

The SEC officials approved his request but Smart ran towards an official, explaining his gesture was for cheering his players up. Georgia had their timeout counter reset when the officials agreed to Smart and reversed the call, drawing disbelief from fans.

One fan called Smart a cheater and the other asked the SEC to fine him after the antics caused a game delay, which the referees missed as well.

Some college football followers slammed Smart for his actions and others slammed the officials, especially SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for allegedly allowing such instances to exist in the sport.

The No. 10 Bulldogs came from 10-0 down by scoring 20 straight points in the next three quarters to defeat Auburn and improved to 3-1 in the SEC and 5-1 overall. The Tigers, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

