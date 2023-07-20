Shane Beamer's net worth, salary, and contract breakdown: How much does the South Carolina coach make, and what is he worth in 2023?

Shane Beamer is set for his third season as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Beamer has led South Carolina to a 15-11 record but is 7-9 against the SEC.

Beamer walked on as a wide receiver at Virginia Tech, where his father was head coach, instead taking over an offer of a partial scholarship from Division I-AA Charleston Southern. However, he then turned into a long snapper and played in the national championship game in 1999.

As a coach, Beamer began as a graduate assistant in 2000 with the Georgia Bulldogs. He then spent the next three years as a GA with the Tennessee Volunteers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After spending three seasons with Mississippi State as an assistant, he joined South Carolina in 2007 as an assistant and was there until 2010. After stints in Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, he finally got his chance to be a head coach in 2021 with the Gamecocks.

Although Shane Beamer has only been a head coach for three seasons, he is one of the higher-paid coaches in college football which helps his net worth.

Shane Beamer: Net worth 2023

Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Beamer reportedly has a net worth of $5 million in 2023, although that figure could likely be higher. The Gamecocks head coach is set to make $6.125 million in 2023 and is under contract through 2027. Beamer is also the highest-paid coach in South Carolina history.

In January, Beamer got a five-year extension that will pay him $33.125 million. Although he will make $6.125 million, his annual salary will see a $250,000 bump throughout the lifetime of the deal, ending with a 7.125 million dollar payment in 2027.

"I am so fortunate to be the football coach at the University of South Carolina," Beamer said in a statement. "I'm very proud of what we've done the last two seasons, but it's just the beginning. The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen."

However, Shane Beamer's $6.125 million only ranks 11th highest-paid head coach in the SEC.

If Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to succeed, he likely will be able to renegotiate again and bring his net worth up even more.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence

Poll : Do you think Shane Beamer has done a good job with South Carolina? Yes No 0 votes