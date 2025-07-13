Shane Beamer at SEC media days: Top 5 questions South Carolina HC must answer

Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a strong season. The team won nine games and nearly qualified for the college football playoff. If the team managed to win one more game, it likely would have qualified. They are looking to build on that momentum heading into next season.

On Monday, the SEC media days will kick off. Beamer will take the stand and answer many questions about the coming season. Here are five questions the South Carolina coach must answer.

Top five questions for Shane Beamer at SEC media days

#1 Who will step up as the top wide receiver?

LaNorris Sellers is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation next season. However, he could have a difficult time because of how uncertain the team's wide receiver situation is. There is a solid group of receivers that includes Jared Brown, Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett and Vandrevius Jacobs.

However, none of them is the clear number one option. It will be interesting to hear what Shane Beamer says on the topic.

#2 Can the offensive line improve?

The biggest deficiency for the Gamecocks last season was their offensive line. This was clear early in the season when it surrendered nine sacks in Week 1. So, the media will likely ask Beamer about how he is going to approach improving the team's offensive line so that its biggest star, LaNorris Sellers, can thrive.

#3 How will Beamer help the Gamecocks get more consistent?

Consistency was an issue for Beamer and the Gamecocks last year. There were times when the offense would look like one of the best in the nation but then would disappear the following week. Beamer will need to answer how he is going to remedy that problem.

#4 How do the Gamecocks replace Joshua Simon at tight end?

Joshua Simon was a star tight end for the Gamecocks last season, but he is now starting his NFL career. As a result, his production needs to be replaced and Beamer will need to answer how he is going to do that.

#5 Who steps into the starting running back spot?

With running back Raheim Sanders gone, the Gamecocks have a big hole at the running back position. Shane Beamer will need to give an answer as to who will step into the starting role. Transfer Rahsul Faison appears to be the favorite for the role, but there are several interesting options behind him who could challenge for the job.

