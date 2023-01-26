Shannon Sharpe is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and analyst who occasionally finds himself in the headlines for his comments. Recently, Sharpe made some comments about HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) that struck a nerve with a few fans.

Sharpe addressed Reed’s dismissal from Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU, as the team's head football coach on the show Undisputed.

Sharpe's comments regarding the matter led to him being accused of creating false descriptions of HBCUs. One fan was so upset that she claimed Sharpe spread misinformation and used another HBCU to make her case.

"How dare you spread misinformation ONCE AGAIN ABOUT ANOTHER HBCU. DO BETTER."

SheLovesThee @SheLoves_THEE How dare you spread misinformation ONCE AGAIN ABOUT ANOTHER HBCU (PICTURES BELOW OF PRAIRIE VIEW) DO BETTER @ShannonSharpe How dare you spread misinformation ONCE AGAIN ABOUT ANOTHER HBCU (PICTURES BELOW OF PRAIRIE VIEW) DO BETTER @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/8GGbQaTDd1

The fan took the time to share photos from Prairie View A&M in an attempt to dispel such misinformation:

SheLovesThee @SheLoves_THEE I’m just disappointed how the media, these so called celebrity head coaches, wanna be coaches and pundits CONTINUALLY SPEAK ILL OF HBCUS AND SPREAD DISINFORMATION I’m just disappointed how the media, these so called celebrity head coaches, wanna be coaches and pundits CONTINUALLY SPEAK ILL OF HBCUS AND SPREAD DISINFORMATION https://t.co/skjiXXRmQ0

Reed was set to become Bethune-Cookman's next head coach before the university chose against approving his contract. The former Baltimore Ravens star posted a statement on his Instagram to share the news.

In a portion of the statement, Ed Reed explained how disappointed he was about not getting the head coaching position:

"After weeks of negotiations, I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes."

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community, and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Reed took to his Instagram to share a conversation he had with Sharpe on the social media platform regarding Sharpe's comments.

Ed Reed and Shannon Sharpe exchanged words over the comments made on "Undisputed"

The former Baltimore Ravens star shared a conversation that he and Shannon Sharpe had over Sharpe's HBCU comments. Sharpe issued an apology to Reed if the comments were seen as offensive.

Sharpe apologized to Reed if the comments on Undisputed were offensive. Source: Ed Reed (IG)

However, Reed didn't buy Sharpe's apology and went off on Sharpe. Reed noted that Sharpe said some incorrect things about him while Sharpe was done with the matter.

Reed and Sharpe exchanged words as Reed didn't accept the apology. Source: Ed Reed (IG)

It's important to note that Shannon Sharpe himself attended an HBCU at Savannah State. We'll see if there's a war of words between the two NFL legends or if the supposed beef is done.

