Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on USC loss in Colorado's post-game interview: "You're not seeing what we're seeing"

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had a great comeback in the second half against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans but fell short as they lost at home 48-41. Despite being down 34-14 at halftime, the Buffaloes were able to make it a one-possession game as they began to click in the second half.

During the postgame press conference, Shedeur Sanders was asked about the final offensive drive for the Buffaloes. The drive took a while to get going and took a lot off the clock despite being down 14 points and not having any timeouts.

"Really, we just all 11 players on the field weren't going to execute that exact playcall," Shedeur said. "So my thing is, I'd rather not, I'd rather take our time. So, with rather than having a negative play and stuff like that, so that goes on me for not controlling the offense. Everybody knows what to do in this specific play. But that's why... I checked run on some plays because I wasn't a great look that we needed."

He noted that the looks on the field prompted changes, and instead of making a mistake and turning the ball over, they took their time on the drive.

"Regardless of anything, we just want to play a real clean game, and it's things we could always go back and do better," Shedeur added. "You're on the outside. Everyone has opinions of what we could do, but you are not in the moment. You're not seeing what we're seeing; y'all don't know... So that's why I was really going slower, and I put a lot on me. You know coach, he's really a fast-tempo guy but I slowed it down."

Shedeur Sanders capped the drive off with a 16-yard pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. to make it 48-41. The 10-play drive took 4:15 off the game clock and gave them 1:43 to continue. However, the failed onside kick did not give them the opportunity to tie or take the lead. He finished the game going 30-of-45 for 371 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception.

Who does Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes play next week?

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the tough two-game stretch of their schedule and will be on the road next Saturday as they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 6:30 pm ET. This will be a good test to try to get out of their two-game funk against an unranked program.