Shedeur Sanders Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Colorado QB ft. New York Giants 

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. While it's still a long way to the draft, Sanders is likely to be one of the top picks in the draft. He and Miami QB Cam Ward are generally considered the two major QB prospects in this year's draft class.

Here's a rundown of the top five likely landing spots for Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft Projections: Top 5 landing spots

Shedeur Sanders, shown here with his father and coach, is a likely top NFL Draft choice. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are a dark horse in this race, but shouldn't be forgotten. While Cleveland is perceived as perhaps a bit less interested in a quarterback than the other teams on this list, that could be an attempt at camouflage. While Cleveland's QB situation may not be dire, the Browns could still decide that Sanders' upside is too much to miss.

#4. New York Jets

The Jets are probably outside the range of Sanders, but they could either trade up or get insanely lucky. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the draft, but it's hard to imagine Sanders lasting beyond pick six. This suggests that a trade up might be New York's best shot. Cleveland, New England or Jacksonville could be likely trade partners for the Jets if they want to grab Sanders.

#3. Tennessee Titans

Of course, the Titans have the No. 1 pick in the draft. The early thought is that Cam Ward from Miami is their likely pick, but, if the Titans are thinking QB, Sanders has a pretty simple path to the top pick. If Ward has a red flag or Sanders just simply overwhelms the Titans, he's probably the second most likely top pick. That's a pretty simple path to No. 1 overall.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are definitely in the QB hunt and Sanders feels like a good fit for the team. Not unlike the Jets, the question is whether the Raiders can nab Sanders with the No. 6 pick. A trade up situation with the Browns is one potential consideration, but if the Raiders find a way to get a shot at Sanders, it seems very likely that they would take him.

#1. New York Giants

In a draft with two top QB prospects, the Giants could be in a bad spot by picking third. But Cleveland seems to be moving in a non-QB mode, which could leave the Giants in a great spot. The star power of Shedeur Sanders and the biggest media city in America feels like a natural mix. The Giants could have their franchise-shifting QB.

What do you think of Shedeur Sanders' NFL landing spots? Drop your prediction for his ultimate destination in the comments section below.

