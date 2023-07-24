Shedeur Sanders net worth: How much does Coach Prime's son make? NIL profile, brand deals, and more

Shedeur Sanders, son of the legendary Deion Sanders, is slowly but surely making his name in the world of football. Growing under the shadow of a giant such as Deion can be intense. But Shedeur has consistently shown he has what it takes to hold his own.

One aspect where this fact has become very obvious is the money aspect. Shedeur’s daddy has money, and he is daddy’s boy. But he has been making his own money on a steady basis, enough to not depend on his Coach Prime anymore.

So how much is Shedeur Sanders actually worth? And where and how has he been making his money? Come along as we divulge every detail relating to these questions.

Shedeur, like many other student-athletes, has benefited greatly from the NIL rule change effected by the NCAA in 2021. Under the new rule, student-athletes are allowed to earn income on the use of their names, images and likeness. It was a game-changer that has never been seen in the annals of college sports.

Shedeur Sanders has signed several lucrative deals for brands. Altogether, his NIL valuation is put at an estimated $1.4 million annually. In 2021, he signed a deal with the iconic music brand Beats by Dre. In the same year, he partnered with Tom Brady’s clothing line.

Shedeur became the first athlete from an HBCU school to sign for the energy drink brand Gatorade in 2022. Other deals brands he partnered with in 2022 include PLB Sports, Actively Black, and the big ones, Mercedes-Benz and Under Armour.

His latest NIL partnership came this year when he and his brother, Shilo, appeared with their dad, Deion, in the Oikos Super Bowl ad.

Shedeur Sanders’ net worth is uncertain, but different sources have quoted various figures. Allfamousbirthday.com put it at $5 million, buzzlearn.com put it between $1 million and $5 million. Popularbio.com even quoted a figure as high as $14 million.

According to On3's NIL valuation, Shedeur makes $1.3 million from his NIL deals.

Shedeur Sanders' close career path with his dad

Colorado Football Spring Game

Shedeur Sanders’ career has kept him close to his dad since high school. He attended Trinity Christian School, where Deion Sanders was the offensive coordinator.

Shedeur was also previously at Jackson State, where he played under Coach Prime, who was the Tigers’ head coach. More recently, the young student-athlete transferred to Colorado, where his dad has also taken over as head coach since December 2022.

Shedeur handles all the social media content creation and sharing for the Colorado Buffs, as his dad has mentioned in interviews a couple of times.

