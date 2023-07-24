Shedeur Sanders is set to take a new stage in college football after following his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. The quarterback has spent the last two seasons with the Jackson State Tigers, recording outstanding success with the team’s offense.

However, Sanders is not only bringing out astonishing performances on the football field. The signal-caller is also doing great in terms of endorsement deals. With his stride at Jackson State, Shedeur Sander boasts of having one of the biggest NIL deals in college football.

Shedeur Sanders NIL deals

Shedeur Sanders NIL deals are valued at a staggering $1.4 million, according to On3. The new Colorado Buffaloes quarterback currently has the sixth most valuable NIL contract in college football.

His substantial social media followers have been crucial to his marketability as a player. His fan base, consisting of 1 million followers on Instagram and 261,000 followers on TikTok and 46,000 on Twitter, has played a significant role in boosting his NIL earnings.

His rapid ascent in the college football landscape since his freshman season has also played a part in his enormous endorsement deals. Without being said, Sanders has also benefited from his father’s popularity and influence in the game of football.

Shedeur Sanders brand endorsement deals

Shedeur Sanders currently has a couple of mouth-watering endorsement deals in his portfolio. His first NIL deal in the college football landscape came with Gatorade. He has since inked more lucrative sponsorship deals with brands across the United States.

He signed an endorsement deal with Mercedes Benz in 2022, marking his first deal with a car brand. In 2022, the quarterback also partnered with headphones maker Beats by Dre, sports apparel supplier Under Amour and the Tom Brady clothing line brand, Brady.

Sanders also has a partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment. This collaboration features a barbecue sauce named "No. 2," paying homage to his Jackson State jersey number. His other endorsement deals include Oikos, Active Black, etc.

Shedeur Sanders' net worth

Sanders currently has a net worth estimated between $2 million and $3 million. The quarterback has acquired a significant part of his wealth through his multiple NIL deals in college football. However, it’s still far behind Deion Sanders' staggering net worth, which stands at $50 million.

The connection with his father on and off the field has proven to be highly advantageous. It has opened numerous opportunities for him to establish partnerships and secure sponsorships with major brands. The relationship is also smoothly moving toward the NFL.

