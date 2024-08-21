Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers and more snubbed in the 2024 college football preseason rankings

Preseason rankings and polls can be cruel. Yes, college football's favorites deserve honor and notoriety. But for many of the best players - and even some teams - being forgotten in the preseason can be tough. Here are five players and teams who are getting snubbed in the 2024 preseason honors and rankings.

Top 5 players and teams snubbed in the 2024 preseason honors and rankings

Texas's Quinn Ewers is often overlooked in the naming of top QBs. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Trending

Yes, college football is a team game. And yes, Coach Prime's Buffaloes went just 4-8 last year. But that came on the heels of a 1-11 season before he arrived.

None of it impacts Shedeur Sanders, who is arguably the nation's top QB prospect. A year ago, even with an awful offensive line (57 sacks allowed) and no run game (69 rushing yards per game), Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. He did so while throwing just three interceptions in 430 pass attempts.

Colorado can't help but block better and run better this season. It's likely they'll improve on their record. But Sanders has been unfairly ignored nationally.

2. Quinn Ewers, Texas

On the other hand, there's no real reason for Ewers to be overlooked. A season ago, he led Texas to its first CFP berth. Now, he's back, with a juiced-up receiving corps and yet, there's something like radio silence.

Yes, Texas is now in the SEC. Yes, the Georgia and Alabama programs will get the lion's share of the preseason hype. But Ewers, who threw for 3,479 yards and 22 scores, is somewhat overlooked.

For a player who is one of the better Heisman candidates in the nation, Ewers is too often left off of or relegated to the depths of all-conference All-American teams.

3. Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Gordon is the best running back in college football. A year ago, he rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. That was in a Big 12 that included Texas and Oklahoma - both of which Gordon played against.

Gordon could run absolutely wild in 2024. A 2,000-yard season is hardly out of the question for a guy who had 6.1 yards per carry for a team with an inconsistent passing game a season ago - and played Texas and Oklahoma. Gordon in the new Big 12 should get much more attention.

4. Washington

OK, consider two teams. Both lose virtually all their returning players. Both lose their head coaches to other jobs. Both are even in the same conference. Both teams played in the national title game a year ago, and have a recent history of solid seasons. Where would both teams be ranked?

For Michigan, the answer is No. 9 in the preseason AP poll. For Washington? You have to hunt well into the 'Also Receiving Votes' category to find the Huskies at No. 32.

Yes, Washington lost plenty of talent and had to replace its coach. But people expecting the Huskies to fall off the Earth are being more than a little premature. The level of Washington disrespect is more than a little confusing.

5. Kansas

A review of the last four seasons of Kansas football: 0-9, 2-10, 6-7, 9-4. Lance Leipold took over after the 0-9 season and has upped the program basically every year.

The offense has gotten better, the defense has gotten better. And nine wins in 2023 was no fluke. The Jayhawks, led by QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal, are formidable.

However, take that 9-4 team and rip the two best opponents off their schedule-- that's the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma. Now, Kansas sneaks into the AP top 25 at 22nd, but seems to be an afterthought in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks are on an uphill climb and there's no reason to think the climb will suddenly end with a weaker conference.

Which players and teams do you think aren't getting their due respect in the preseason rankings and awards? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place