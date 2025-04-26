Shedeur Sanders vs Kyle McCord Stats: Who is the better QB?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Syracuse Orange QB Kyle McCord are two of the best QBs left on the board after the first two days of the 2025 NFL draft. While they are both still available as day three approaches, the narrative surrounding the two of them is very different.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders entered the draft as a prospective first-round pick but has slid to the fourth round at best. Kyle McCord was viewed as a mid-round pick entering the draft, and as a result, it is not a surprise to see that he is available.

While both players are in a similar spot entering day three, the road they took to get there is very different. Most analysts still believe that Sanders is the better prospect, but do the stats back that up? Here is a comparison of the stat lines of Sanders and McCord last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur Sanders vs. Kyle McCord stats comparison

Shedeur Sanders stats

Sanders has spent the past four years in college and was expected to make a swift transition to the NFL this season. He was projected at many parts of the offseason to be a top-three pick. However, now he has fallen out of the first three rounds of the draft, and there are questions about whether he could be drafted at all.

Ad

Sanders' stats do not appear to be the chief reason that he has slid in the draft. He has four straight seasons of 3200+ yards and 27+ TDs. This past season, he had his best year yet, completing 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.

His biggest issue on the field is holding onto the ball too long, as he took 94 sacks over his two seasons in Colorado.

Kyle McCord stats

Kyle McCord had a high profile in the first three seasons of his college football career as a quarterback at Ohio State. However, with the Buckeyes adding Will Howard last offseason, McCord transferred to Syracuse. He had immediate success, completing 391 of 592 passing attempts for 4,779 yards and 12 TDs.

However, McCord did not get as much attention as other top QBs like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. The biggest issue with McCord is that he did not have much experience against top competition while playing in the ACC. Furthermore, he was underwhelming while playing in the Big Ten, which was why the Buckeyes recruited Will Howard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.