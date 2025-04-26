Shedeur Sanders vs Kyle McCord Stats: Who is the better QB?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Syracuse Orange QB Kyle McCord are two of the best QBs left on the board after the first two days of the 2025 NFL draft. While they are both still available as day three approaches, the narrative surrounding the two of them is very different.
Shedeur Sanders entered the draft as a prospective first-round pick but has slid to the fourth round at best. Kyle McCord was viewed as a mid-round pick entering the draft, and as a result, it is not a surprise to see that he is available.
While both players are in a similar spot entering day three, the road they took to get there is very different. Most analysts still believe that Sanders is the better prospect, but do the stats back that up? Here is a comparison of the stat lines of Sanders and McCord last season.
Shedeur Sanders vs. Kyle McCord stats comparison
Shedeur Sanders stats
Sanders has spent the past four years in college and was expected to make a swift transition to the NFL this season. He was projected at many parts of the offseason to be a top-three pick. However, now he has fallen out of the first three rounds of the draft, and there are questions about whether he could be drafted at all.
Sanders' stats do not appear to be the chief reason that he has slid in the draft. He has four straight seasons of 3200+ yards and 27+ TDs. This past season, he had his best year yet, completing 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.
His biggest issue on the field is holding onto the ball too long, as he took 94 sacks over his two seasons in Colorado.
Kyle McCord stats
Kyle McCord had a high profile in the first three seasons of his college football career as a quarterback at Ohio State. However, with the Buckeyes adding Will Howard last offseason, McCord transferred to Syracuse. He had immediate success, completing 391 of 592 passing attempts for 4,779 yards and 12 TDs.
However, McCord did not get as much attention as other top QBs like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. The biggest issue with McCord is that he did not have much experience against top competition while playing in the ACC. Furthermore, he was underwhelming while playing in the Big Ten, which was why the Buckeyes recruited Will Howard.
Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.