Shedeur Sanders Vs Quinn Ewers Stats: Who is the better QB?

The first two days of the 2025 NFL draft have come and gone, and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers are still on the board.

Ad

Even in a weak QB class, these two stars went undrafted in the first three rounds. Heading into day three, there is starting to be concern in the college football community that one or both of these players could go undrafted.

Shedeur Sanders falling to day three is much more shocking than Quinn Ewers. Sanders was projected by most to be a first-round pick and ranked by most as the second-best QB in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN has him as the second-best QB overall and the best QB left on the board. They had him as the No. 35-ranked player overall.

As for Ewers, ESPN had him as the No. 7-ranked QB in the draft, and the third-best QB remaining. They have him as the No. 111-ranked player in the draft. Here is a comparison of the two QBs as the third and final day of the 2025 NFL draft approaches.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders vs Quinn Ewers stats and comparison

Shedeur Sanders stats

Before the start of the draft, Shedeur Sanders was widely viewed as one of the two best QBs in the draft behind Cam Ward. Although there were rumors that he could fall in the first round, he was still expected to be selected in the back half of the first round. To see him fall out of the third round has been a complete shock.

Ad

Based on his stats last season and throughout his career, Sanders appears to be a talented QB. This past season, he had the best season of his career, completing 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.

In all four seasons of his career, he has thrown for at least 3,200 yards and 27 TDs. The biggest issue with Sanders is his sack rate. He was sacked 42 times this past season.

Quinn Ewers stats

Ad

Quinn Ewers was a great QB at Texas, but not as many scouts were high on his abilities translating to the NFL level. This past season, he completed 293 of 445 passing attempts for 3,472 yards and 31 TDs.

While these numbers are lower than Sanders', he played in a tougher conference, the SEC, and he dealt with various injuries throughout the season that caused him to miss time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.