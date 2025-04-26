Shedeur Sanders Vs Quinn Ewers Stats: Who is the better QB?

The first two days of the 2025 NFL draft have come and gone, and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers are still on the board.
Even in a weak QB class, these two stars went undrafted in the first three rounds. Heading into day three, there is starting to be concern in the college football community that one or both of these players could go undrafted.
Shedeur Sanders falling to day three is much more shocking than Quinn Ewers. Sanders was projected by most to be a first-round pick and ranked by most as the second-best QB in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward.
ESPN has him as the second-best QB overall and the best QB left on the board. They had him as the No. 35-ranked player overall.
As for Ewers, ESPN had him as the No. 7-ranked QB in the draft, and the third-best QB remaining. They have him as the No. 111-ranked player in the draft. Here is a comparison of the two QBs as the third and final day of the 2025 NFL draft approaches.
Shedeur Sanders vs Quinn Ewers stats and comparison
Shedeur Sanders stats
Before the start of the draft, Shedeur Sanders was widely viewed as one of the two best QBs in the draft behind Cam Ward. Although there were rumors that he could fall in the first round, he was still expected to be selected in the back half of the first round. To see him fall out of the third round has been a complete shock.
Based on his stats last season and throughout his career, Sanders appears to be a talented QB. This past season, he had the best season of his career, completing 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.
In all four seasons of his career, he has thrown for at least 3,200 yards and 27 TDs. The biggest issue with Sanders is his sack rate. He was sacked 42 times this past season.
Quinn Ewers stats
Quinn Ewers was a great QB at Texas, but not as many scouts were high on his abilities translating to the NFL level. This past season, he completed 293 of 445 passing attempts for 3,472 yards and 31 TDs.
While these numbers are lower than Sanders', he played in a tougher conference, the SEC, and he dealt with various injuries throughout the season that caused him to miss time.
