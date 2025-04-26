Shedeur Sanders vs Will Howard Stats: Who is the better QB?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard are two of the most high-profile players still available in the draft as day three approaches.
The third day of the draft will kick off on Saturday at noon ET. While it is not a surprise to still see Will Howard available at this stage of the draft, it is shocking that Shedeur Sanders is available.
While their draft stocks were very different entering the draft, they now enter day three as the top two QBs available, according to ESPN. Most draft experts before the draft would tell you that Sanders is the better prospect, but do the stats agree with that? Here is a comparison of Sanders and Howard's stats from last season.
Shedeur Sanders vs. Will Howard stats comparison
Shedeur Sanders stats
Shedeur Sanders was viewed by most draft experts as a likely first-round pick before the start of the draft. There had been speculation for months that Sanders could be a top-three pick.
While that speculation waned in the weeks before the draft, it was still agreed upon that he would likely be selected in the first round. However, he has now gone two days without getting drafted.
Sanders' stats are not to blame for his draft fall, as he had one of the most impressive QB stat lines in college football this past season. He completed 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs. He has been a model of consistency throughout his four-year college career, throwing for 3200+ yards and 27+ TDs in four straight seasons.
The biggest issue for Sanders is that he holds onto the ball too long. He was sacked 94 times over his two seasons in Colorado.
Will Howard stats
Will Howard had an interesting career trajectory in college. After four years at Kansas State, he transferred to Ohio State last season. He had by far the best season of his career at Ohio State, completing 309 of 423 passing attempts for 4,010 yards and 35 TDs.
While Howard's numbers this season were similar to Sanders, he did not get as much attention from scouts. The reason for this is that Ohio State was a much stronger team than Colorado.
The Buckeyes won the national championship because of that incredible depth. So, most scouts are uncertain whether he would be able to replicate his success with a weaker supporting cast.
