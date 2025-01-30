Shemar Stewart Draft Prospects: Exploring Top 5 landing spots for Texas A&M DE ft. Kansas City Chiefs

Shemar Stewart attended Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami and went on to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. During his three seasons with the Aggies, the DE made 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, defended four passes and recovered two fumbles.

The Aggies finished with an 8-5 overall campaign in the 2024 season. Stewart tallied 31 total tackles and two passes defended for his team. His draft stock has been rising consistently following his performance during Senior Bowl practices.

Here are the top five potential landing spots for the Texas A&M DE in April.

Top 5 potential landing spots for Shemar Stewart

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

This season, the Chiefs are on their quest to win three consecutive Super Bowls as they look forward to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and make history.

Their pass-rush game could use some work. The Chiefs have utilized previous draft picks to bring in talents like George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. But their performances have been below expectations. Thus bringing in Shemar Stewart could provide DT Chris Jones the help he needs to apply pressure on rival quarterbacks.

#2 New Orleans Saints

Another team that NFL draft experts project Stewart to go to is the New Orleans Saints. His 6-foot-6, 290-pound dominant presence and athleticism as a pass rusher could entice the franchise to invest their first-round pick in the DE.

Stewart could potentially be a good fit under Joe Woods' defensive schemes. His explosive speed and power could help bolster the Saints' ability to put pressure on their opponent's quarterback on the field.

#3 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons could also benefit by drafting Stewart in April. They finished as the second-worst team of the 2024 season with 31 total sacks, raising concerns about their defense.

While Stewart's stats were not that impressive during the 2024 season, his Senior Bowl practice performance could entice the Falcons to draft him and bolster their defensive line.

#4 San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers DE star Nick Bosa suffered from various injury concerns this season. Thus, the team could look to bring in a younger talent in the draft. That is where Stewart comes in.

The 49ers drafted Drake Jackson during the 2022 draft. But he was out of the season because of a patellar tendon injury. They brought in Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos during the free agency. But their production has been mediocre overall.

Thus Shemar Stewart could provide that spark in the defensive backline that the 49ers desperately need.

#5 Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are not afraid to double down on defensive ends to improve their squad. We saw them do it in 2021 when they picked Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Last year, they selected Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick.

With Odeyingbo projected to be a free agent later this year, this will create a void in the Colts which Shemar Stewart could potentially fill.

