Sherrone Moore at Big Ten media days: Top 3 burning questions Michigan HC must answer

In January 2024, Sherrone Moore took over as the coach of the Michigan Wolverines. It was after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL following his national championship triumph with the Wolverines in 2023. During his debut campaign last season, Moore helped them to an 8-5 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama.

As Moore prepares for year two as Michigan's coach, he will make an appearance at the Big Ten Media Days. Here are the top three questions he must answer at the event.

Top three questions for Sherrone Moore at Big Ten Media Days

#1 Who will be Sherrone Moore's starting quarterback in 2025?

Last season, the team split quarterback duties between Alex Orji and Davis Warren. However, Orji transferred to join UNLV, while Warren is recovering from a torn ACL.

Thus, the Wolverines secured the commitment of five-star freshman Bryce Underwood as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. Furthermore, they acquired ex-Fresno State star Mikey Keene via the transfer portal.

Sherrone Moore hasn't yet named the QB1 for 2025. However, experts and analysts project Underwood as the the favorite to lead Michigan's offense on the field.

#2 Can Sherrone Moore help Michigan to another national championship?

During the 2023 season under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines emerged as the undefeated national champions. Thus, there was a lot of pressure on Moore heading into his debut as coach last season.

Despite not living up to Harbaugh's standards, Moore ended his first year with a bowl victory. However, fans expect him to step it up a notch and compete for the natty in 2025.

He's already proven himself during their victory over arch-rivals Ohio State last season. What remains to be seen is if he can deliver the same level of performance with consistency throughout the season.

#3 Can Sherrone Moore continues the team's winning streak against Ohio State?

Apart from hopes of becoming a playoff contender, fans will wait in anticiaption for the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines have a four-game winning streak against their Big Ten rivals. Last season, they secured a 13-10 victory in Columbus.

Nevertheless, Ryan Day's team qualified for the playoffs and emerge as national champions. As Michigan already had a victory over natty champs, there are questions about them continuing this winning streak heading into 2025. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor.

