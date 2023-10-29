Shilo Sanders' ejection during Colorado vs. UCLA encounter fumes CFB world - "Horrible call, what the f*ck?"

Shilo Sanders was ejected from the game against No. 23 UCLA in the second quarter on Saturday for targeting. This came after the Colorado safety delivered a big hit on the Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan. The decision didn't sit well with many college football fans.

Following the play, Sanders displayed his strength by flexing after the impactful hit, but just then, an official threw a flag. The call on the field was reviewed by the replay booth, and Sanders was subsequently flagged for targeting. He was thus ejected from the game.

The ejection of the Jackson State transfer sparked a notably negative response from college football fans and observers in the online space. Many believed that Sanders had delivered a hit that, while forceful, was clean and did not warrant an ejection by any means.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Deion Sanders questions the call

Deion Sanders expressed his opinion to ABC television at halftime, stating that he believed the penalty call against his son was "horrendous." The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback questioned the decision to eject, noting the helmet wasn't the safety's fault.

"I believe he was not at fault because he turned his shoulder," Deion Sanders said, "He always does. He knows how to hit. And I told him I’m proud of him. He was having a heck of a game."

Shilo Sanders concluded the game with four solo tackles and a forced fumble. He will be eligible to participate in Colorado's upcoming game against Oregon State on Saturday, as he was penalized and ejected during the first half of the previous game.

Shilo Sanders' absence was a blow

During the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders said that the ejection of Shilo Sanders from the game against UCLA was a big blow. The Buffaloes coach cited his son's leadership role in the team's defense.

“When you lose a safety of that caliber who is the quarterback of the defense, that’s a tremendous blow,” Deion Sanders said, “That was a tremendous blow for us because he’s one of the leaders on the backside of the defense, and he’s the enforcer. He’s the dog back there.”

Shilo has been tremendous for Colorado this season after moving on with his father from Jackson State. The safety has recorded 40 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and one pass defended.