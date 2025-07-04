"SMU is so bad they didn't even make the list": CFB fans debate over ACC starting QBs for 2025 season

The ACC is filled with some of the better dark horses in college football. The Miami Hurricanes, Clemson Tigers, and SMU Mustangs are just some of the programs that have solid chances of making the College Football Playoffs at the end of the regular season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, On3 released a list projecting starters for ACC teams. Here's what college football fans had to say:

A fan said, "SMU is so bad they didn't even make the list"

One stated, "That’s a lot of mid"

Another added, "Starting Cade when Vizzino is right there is crazy."

However, some fans suggested alterations to the list.

Another stated, "from what i’ve heard it’s gonna be Longeran at BC"

One added, "Gio Lopez is Top 5 on this list y’all just don’t know it yet."

The comment about SMU was an interesting one, considering that the program made the College Football Playoffs in 2024. However, they were eliminated by the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round.

The Nittany Lions went on to reach the semifinal stage before losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Who'll start at quarterback for SMU in 2025?

Kevin Jennings was named SMU's starting quarterback during the 2024 season. He replaced Preston Stone ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. The move turned out to be a masterstroke, as the Mustangs didn't lose another game until the final regular-season matchup, which was against the Clemson Tigers.

Jennings is all but guaranteed to retain the starting quarterback job for the 2025 season, as he looks to improve his stock ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Mustangs have a decently constructed roster with the tools needed to make yet another playoff push. However, they'll need to overcome their ACC rivals and potentially face a tricky couple of playoff matchups if they're looking to reach the national championship title game.

