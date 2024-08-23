SMU vs. Nevada Prediction & Betting Tips - August 24 | College Football Week 1

One of the 2024 college football season kickoff games sees the SMU Mustangs take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackey Stadium. This is the first game where SMU will officially be a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but this is not a conference game.

The Mustangs were able to finish the 2023 season going 11-3 but lost in the Fenway Bowl to the Boston College Eagles 23-14. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack had a miserable 2-10 record last year and ended on a four-game losing streak in the Mountain West Conference. This game will be interesting to see how they will begin the year so let's take a deeper dive into some predictions.

SMU vs. Nevada Prediction

The SMU Mustangs are arguably the more talented team on paper as they take on a struggling Group of Five program. Quarterback Preston Stone had one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback last year, with a 28:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he completed less than 60.0% of his passes.

However, their defense was one of the top in all of college football as they held their opposition to just 17.4 points per game in 2023. Nevada is having Brendon Lewis start this game under center but he failed to find much success as he had just two touchdown passes in 236 pass attempts. The Mustangs are severely the better program and should easily cover this massive spread.

SMU vs. Nevada Tips

Tip 1: SMU -14.5 1H (+100)

Tip 2: SMU -24.5 (-110)

Tip 3: Preston Stone Over 250 Passing Yards (+130)

SMU vs. Nevada Head-to-Head

The SMU Mustangs and Nevada Wolf Pack are not too familiar with one another as this will be just the seventh time these two programs have faced off. The previous game was the 2009 Hawaii Bowl, where the Mustangs secured a dominant 45-10 victory.

Where to watch SMU vs. Nevada

The game between the SMU Mustangs and the Nevada Wolf Pack will be airing on linear television on CBS Sports Network. That means this game will also be available for streaming as DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live Sports and YouTube TV all will carry the game as well.

