SMU vs Nevada starting QB today: College Football Week 0 QB Depth Chart

The SMU Mustangs will face the Nevada Wolf Pack in the opening week of the 2024 college football season. Both teams will be hoping to open the season with a morale-boosting victory.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

Who is SMU's starting QB today?

According to On3.com, the SMU Mustangs will start Preston Stone at quarterback against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Preston returns as SMU's starter and has been named to numerous watch lists ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Stone is listed on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, the Manning Award watch list, the Maxwell Award watch list, and the Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The SMU star quarterback had a phenomenal year in 2023, throwing for 3,197 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He guided SMU to the AAC Championship game in his first full year as the team's starter.

Furthermore, according to SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, backup quarterback Kevin Jennings will play in the game. In 2023, Jennings had 618 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games. He's set to start the upcoming college football season as Stone's backup.

Who is Nevada's starting QB today?

According to On3.com, returning quarterback Brendon Lewis will start the season as the Wolf Pack's starting quarterback.

Brendon Lewis started his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, after an up-and-down spell with the program, he entered the transfer portal on October 18, 2022. He opted to join the Nevada Wolf Pack on December 26, 2022 and has been with Nevada ever since.

Chubba Purdy will serve as the Wolf Pack's backup quarterback for the 2024 college football season. Purdy is fresh off a transfer from Nebraska and is said to be dealing with a calf injury sustained at pre-season training camp.

SMU vs Nevada: Head-to-Head History

SMU and Nevada have met six times in the past. The programs have won three games each, with SMU winning the last contest.

That game was the 2009 Hawaii Bowl, which SMU won handily with a scoreline of 45-10.

