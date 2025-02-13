Solomon Tuliaupupu Transfer Portal: Exploring 3 potential landing spots for USC edge

USC edge Solomon Tuliaupupu is entering the transfer portal and will be one of the oldest college football players next season. He will turn 25 before the start of next season.

"USC EDGE Solomon Tuliaupupu has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, On3 Sports has learned. Former top-100 recruit has 3.5 career sacks," insider Pete Nakos reported on Thursday.

This past season, Tuliaupupu recorded 13 total tackles, including eight solo tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Over his career, he has tallied 23 total tackles, with 13 solo efforts and 3.5 sacks.

A four-star recruit in 2018, Tuliaupupu's class included NFL players like Trevor Lawrence and Micah Parsons. However, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing his freshman, redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons due to foot and knee injuries.

He played in 2022 but missed the 2023 season with another injury. Although he was relatively healthy in 2024, he did not play in every game for USC. He is now entering the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

Top 3 landing spots for Solomon Tuliaupupu in the transfer portal

#1. South Carolina

If Solomon Tuliaupupu is going to make it to the NFL, he will need to join a team that gets national media attention and offers a chance to start.

South Carolina is a Southeastern Conference team and should get plenty of attention. However, it is not the biggest stand-out in the conference like Alabama or Georgia.

The Gamecocks need edge rushers and Tuliaupupu could be an effective option. Although he is unproven, he would have an opportunity to win a starting job in South Carolina.

#2. LSU

If Solomon Tuliaupupu wants to learn under an experienced coach, LSU is a good option. Joining Brian Kelly's Tigers would present a competitive environment, although his starting position isn't guaranteed. This higher level of competition could be good for his career.

#3. Clemson

The Clemson Tigers will be a competitive team next season, but they do not play in the SEC. They play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, meaning Solomon Tuliaupupu would not need to worry about playing against the highest level of competition with the Tigers. This could benefit him as he aims to finish his NCAA career strong.

