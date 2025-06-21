"Someone make sure the kid knows Nick Saban is retired": CFB fans have wild reactions to 5-star RB's latest pic with former Alabama HC

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated college football for almost two decades under legendary head coach Nick Saban, who coached the program for 17 seasons, winning six national championship titles and 11 SEC titles.

Despite retiring from coaching in 2024, Saban remains an important figure for the Crimson Tide. He was pictured with five-star running back Ezavier Crowell on his official visit to Alabama.

Upon seeing the picture, college football fans had quite the reactions.

One fan said:

"Someone make sure the kid knows Saban is retired."

Another fan said:

"Name another ex head coach who doing this 😂😂 honestly sad at this point. Just enjoy retirement"

One added:

"Bama using Saban as a crutch 🤣🤣 This would be like Ryan Day calling Urban Meyer in to recruit for him … absolutely hilarious"

However, some fans were elated by the idea.

One stated:

"They brought in the closer"

Another added:

"They so mad the goat is helping out 😂💀"

One chipped in saying:

"Brought out the heavy artillery for this weekend 🐐"

Ezavier Crowell stars for Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama. He measures in at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, and he's viewed as one of the best players in the country. According to On3 Sports, Crowell is leaning towards committing to the Crimson Tide despite offers from Auburn, Georgia, Texas and Florida.

Crowell was previously part of the 2027 recruiting class, but he's since reclassified to the 2026 recruiting cycle. He's fresh off a 1,964 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs season with Jackson High School.

What's next for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Crimson Tide is entering the second season under coach Kalen DeBoer. After leading the Washington Huskies to the national championship game, DeBoer was chosen as Nick Saban's replacement ahead of the 2024 college football season.

DeBoer had a mixed first season with the Crimson Tide. There were blowout wins, breakout performances from promising newcomers and an exciting brand of football. However, the Crimson Tide couldn't qualify for the College Football Playoff after losing three games in the regular season.

The 2025 season will be crucial for DeBoer and his troops. The Crimson Tide fan base is used to success from the Nick Saban days, so back-to-back playoff misses might be a step too far. So, getting a fast start in 2025 is necessary as the Crimson Tide looks to reclaim its spot as college football's toughest side.

