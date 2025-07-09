Sonny Dykes at Big 12 media days today: Top 5 questions for TCU HC heading into 2025

Sonny Dykes and TCU were the talk of the college football world three years ago when they had the incredible run to the national championship game.

However, since then, Dykes and TCU have struggled. But, there is some promise heading into 2025.

On July 9 at the Big 12 media days, Dykes will meet with the media and here are five questions for the coach.

Top 5 questions for Sonny Dykes

#1, What is the expectation for Josh Hoover?

TCU will be entering 2025 with Josh Hoover as the starting quarterback, as he's looking to build off of a good 2024 season.

Hoover went 313-for-471 for 3,949 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season with the Horned Frogs. He was one of the lone bright spots, and it will be interesting to hear what Dykes thinks of his QB and how much he can progress this season.

#2, Why didn't TCU use the portal that much?

Sonny Dykes and TCU were 9-4 last season after a brutal 5-7 the year prior.

However, TCU didn't compete for a Big 12 title which is always the goal and in the offseason, Dykes didn't make any big moves in the portal.

Instead, the Horned Frogs project to have just four starters from the portal, two on offense and two on defense. Why didn't Dykes try and get some more impact players is to be seen.

#3, Going up against Bill Belichick

Sonny Dykes and TCU will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Dykes and TCU will get to play against Belichick in his first college game, so the coach will no doubt be asked about preparing to coach against one of the greatest NFL coaches ever.

#4, Dykes' thoughts on no preseason polls

Entering the 2025 college football season, the Big 12 opted not to do a preseason poll ranking.

The decision comes after Arizona State won the conference last year after the preseason poll had them finishing dead last.

“With the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on as you build that roster, no one knows what they really have. They know what they have on paper, but it hasn’t played out,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said, via Yahoo. “And that was the case with Arizona State last year. So I don’t know if it’s a trend or not but certainly it’s the right thing for the Big 12 and I’m glad we did it.”

Dykes should be asked about having no polls and whether he is a fan of that or not going into the season.

#5, Can TCU get back to the playoffs?

TCU looked to be building something special after making the national title game, but had just 5 wins the year after.

Now, the Horned Frogs enter 2025 with some expectations of competing for the Big 12 title and a playoff spot. Dykes will likely be asked about how the team gets back to the playoffs.

