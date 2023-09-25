“Sorry we let you guys down”- Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin apologizes to fans for a disappointing loss against Nick Saban’s Alabama

The Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss Rebels lost 24-10 at Alabama in a Southeastern Conference Week 4 game on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 12 Alabama (3-1) got a boost of confidence and moved up one notch in the rankings.

On the other hand, the No. 20 Rebels (3-1), who dropped five spots in the rankings, were disappointed to lose as they faced the worst Alabama team in recent times. Kiffin apologized to fans for the loss on Twitter.

“Sorry to let you guys down,” Kiffin tweeted. “We blew that one!! Came to win and didn’t get it done. Put it on me not our players ⁦@OleMissFB also give credit ⁦@AlabamaFTBL played really hard exp of defense. I will miss this matchup.”

Due to conference realignment, which will see Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024, it's uncertain when this game will be scheduled again. The Crimson Tide and the Rebels will not meet in 2024. Alabama holds the all-time series lead 55-10-2.

A huge setback for Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin came out a disappointed man. Following the game, he was questioned about how he and Ole Miss would regroup and prepare for the next week, when the Rebels host No. 13 LSU (3-1).

“I’m not there yet,” Lane Kiffin said. “This was really discouraging to come in here. I really thought this was our shot to beat these guys. Just thought there were some things there we could do, and didn’t get them done today.”

Had Ole Miss secured a win against the Crimson Tide, Kiffin would have been the fourth former Nick Saban’s assistant to defeat him. Steve Sarkisian became only the third to achieve that feat after his Texas team defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa two weeks earlier.

The prospect of Ole Miss this season

Following an 8-5 season in 2022, Ole Miss had a bigger ambition ahead of this season. They started the season on a bright note, and the loss to Alabama was only their first loss of the season The Rebels will hope to bounce back in the next game.

However, the upcoming schedule doesn't promise any respite for Ole Miss. Next week, they'll be facing another formidable opponent as the LSU Tigers visit Oxford, setting the stage for yet another ranked matchup. Nonetheless, the Rebels can end up with a fruitful season in 2023.