South Carolina Football spring game 2024 schedule: Players to watch, date, tickets and more explored

The 2024 South Carolina football spring game is fast approaching. The exhibition contest will give coach Shane Beamer a fair idea of the Gamecocks' needs before the upcoming season.

South Carolina finished the 2023 season with a rather underwhelming 5-7 record (3-5 in the Southeastern Conference). Beamer and Co. will aim to rectify some of his issues to help the Gamecocks post a winning season in 2024.

South Carolina Football spring game 2024 schedule

The 2024 South Carolina spring game is on Saturday, April 20, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. The eagerly-awaited match will take place at the Williams-Brice Stadium.

Importantly, USC fans can watch the new transfers in action for the first time at the exhibition game ahead of the 2024 season.

South Carolina Football spring game 2024 players to watch

Dante Reno, QB

Reno can lock down his place as South Carolina's starting quarterback for the 2024 college football season. He will enter his freshman year after an impressive run in high school. In his senior season, Reno threw for 2358 yards, with a 64% completion rate and 20 touchdowns.

Reno could face competition for QB1 from Luke Doty, who will enter his final collegiate season in 2024.

Mazeo Bennett, WR

Bennett enters South Carolina as a freshman in 2024, but there's a lot of hype and high expectations around the wideout. He will certainly be one to watch at the spring game.

Bennett is blessed with speed and has an excellent ability to change direction. The wideout also has good receiving skills and can take his game to the next level at South Carolina.

How to watch South Carolina Football spring game?

The USC football spring game will not be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can livestream the contest on ESPN+.

Is the 2024 South Carolina spring game open to the public?

Yes, admission for the upcoming South Carolina spring game is free.