South Carolina freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout football players to watch out for ft. Malik Clark

The 2025 Class of South Carolina saw the football program making 26 commitments, led by seven four-star recruits. While the program was unable to attract a five-star recruit, the class is expected to give good dividends in the coming years. It is ranked 18th in the nation and 11th in the SEC, per On3.

Here are five freshmen from South Carolina to keep an eye on in 2025.

Top 3 South Carolina freshman standouts to watch out

#3. Donovan Darden (EDGE)

Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn

Donovan Darden is one of the most intriguing defensive recruits in South Carolina’s 2025 class. He attended Havelock High School in North Carolina and was rated a consensus four-star among recruiting rating agencies.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pounds recruit is ranked No. 171 nationally, No. 17 in his position and No. 7 in North Carolina. He enrolled in South Carolina on July 15. Darden could earn reps in South Carolina’s pass-rushing rotation early in his career.

#2. Zavion Hardy (DL)

Zavion Hardy brings elite size and power to South Carolina’s defensive front. At 6-5 and 260 pounds, Hardy possesses the strength and athleticism to disrupt offensive lines and pressure quarterbacks.

According to On3, the four-star recruit is ranked No. 382 nationally, 45th in his position and 37th in his home state Georgia, where he went to Howard High School, Macon.

While the recruiting agencies aren't sounding bullish on him, he carries high upside

#1. Malik Clark (WR)

The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native could be the answer for the Gamecocks' search for a dynamic wide receiver. Clark has the size, speed and route-running ability to become a go-to target in South Carolina’s passing attack.

Standing at 6-2.5 and 180pounds, Clark could be impactful for South Carolina in 2025. He is the second overall prospect in South Carolina, No. 11 in the country among wide receivers and No. 88 nationally.

Playing for Rock Hill, Clark had 68 receptions for 976 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Apart from the above mentioned names, coach Shane Beamer would like to develop the likes of wide receiver Donovan Murph, edge Jaquavious Dodd and wideout Brian Rowe Jr..

