South Carolina Heisman Winner: Exploring the Gamecocks’ football star who bagged CFB’s most prestigious individual trophy 

Has there ever been a South Carolina Heisman winner? The Gamecocks perhaps do not have a history as glistening as a number of their fellow FBS programs, but there are very bright spots in the annals of the program that fans cherish with absolute devotion.

One unforgettable instance was the time it produced a Heisman Trophy winner.

That moment seems long ago now, but it’s a memory that remains fresh in the mind of every Gamecocks fan. It was in the year 1980, and for the first time in the history of the award, there was a South Carolina Heisman winner.

The winner is none other than the legendary running back George Rogers. It was Rogers who earned the Gamecocks the prestige of having a Heisman Trophy winner.

Exploring the career of South Carolina Heisman winner George Rogers

George Rogers was born in Duluth, Georgia, in 1958. At the time, it would have taken an audacious soothsayer to predict he’d grow to become the South Carolina Heisman winner. But he grew up to be just that and so much more. As a teenager, Rogers attended Duluth High School, where he also played football.

In high school, Rogers had the good fortune of playing under the legendary Cecil Morris. Despite being heavily recruited by a lot of prestigious schools, he decided to attend South Carolina after being assured he’d play his freshman year.

He entered the Gamecocks starting lineup in his freshman year as the starting tailback.

Over the course of four seasons, Rogers rushed for 5,091 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also received for 389 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best college football season in 1980, as he rushed for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The performance earned him a consensus All-American honor. It also earned him the Heisman Trophy, making him the first (and only) South Carolina Heisman winner.

In the 1981 NFL draft, Rogers was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the No. 1 pick. He hit the ground running with the Saints, leading the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie. He made the 1981 first-team All-Pro team and was also on the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Rogers went on to spend four seasons with the Saints before he was traded to the Washington Redskins in 1985. With the Redskins, he won Super Bowl XXII in 1987. He retired from professional football after the 1987 season due to recurring injuries.