South Carolina spring game 2025 tickets: Where to buy, pricing, venue details and more

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host their annual spring game on April 18th of this year. Unlike several other Power Four programs, South Carolina has decided to forge ahead with the traditional event despite growing worries about the impact this kind of game has on the tapering of players.

Ad

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-South Carolina at Illinois - Source: Imagn

This means that Gamecocks fans won't have to wait until the fall to see some proper scrimmage take place. The good news here is that the attendance for the game will be free for all fans. The school is instead using auctions and hospitality experiences during the event to raise some revenue for the program.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some of the hospitality experiences already available for sale are sideline photos on the field with Cocky (The school's mascot), videoboard messages, watching warm-ups from the visitor sideline, watching a quarter from the field or viewing the post game fireworks from the field. Tours of Williams-Brice Stadium will also be offered on the day at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET.

Parking will also be free.

Here's what offensive coordinator Mike Shula said about the game:

Ad

“I think just more so to let our guys go play. I mean, sometimes, a lot of times, we as coaches think we’re gurus, and we can try to out-scheme each other and this and that.

"You do want to kind of have success. So if there’s any place that we’re having that we struggled with against our defense, we got them on run in the spring game, which our defense got to say, ‘Yeah, that’s a lot of plays.’ But no, you just want our guys to go out there and feel comfortable with what they’re doing and then go execute. So I think that’d be the goal across the board.”

Ad

What time is the South Carolina spring game? Schedule details

The gates for the stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. ET, with parking being available in some areas from 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in others. While parking is free in Gamecock Park and Woodstock lots, a fee of $10 per car is required at LMC Fair Park.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This year's game won't be broadcast live on any form of TV or streaming, but will be carried live on 107.5 The Game in the Midlands. Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The South Carolina All-Access Practice Show will later be shown on the SEC Network and other ESPN platforms. The show is expected to be around 30 minutes long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More