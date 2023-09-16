South Carolina vs Georgia Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 pm ET in Week 3 SEC action.

The Gamecocks are sitting at 1-1 thus far and are coming off a 47-21 home win over the Furman Paladins last week. The Bulldogs are 2-0 right now and are coming off a dominant 45-3 home win against the Ball State Cardinals.

South Carolina vs Georgia Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a solid offensive team to begin the regular season as they are scoring 32 points on 461 total yards of offense. They have been extremely dependent on senior quarterback Spencer Rattler as he is currently 55-of-66 (83.3 completion percentage) for 698 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The issue offensively is that they do not have much of a running game as they have totaled 106 rushing yards through their first two games this year. The defense has struggled a bit, giving up 26 points on 380 total yards. If they can figure out how to win here, it will be a massive boost for the program.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been an exhilarating offensive team as they are scoring 46.5 points on 472.5 total yards of offense. Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been doing well as he is 44-of-61 (72.1 completion percentage) for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Their defense continues to impress as they have allowed 10 total points through their opening two games. The defense has been absolutely spectacular against the pass as they are only giving up 137.5 passing yards per game.

The Georgia Bulldogs look to be on a completely different level than everyone else so expect the Bulldogs to remain dominant.

South Carolina vs Georgia Betting Tips

South Carolina have won six of their last 11 games.

The over has hit in four of the previous five Georgia games.

The over has hit in seven of the last 12 South Carolina games.

Georgia has won their previous eight games.

South Carolina vs Georgia Head-to-Head

This matchup will be the 76th all-time matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have a 54-19-2 record against the Gamecocks and have won the previous three games as well.

Where to watch South Carolina vs Georgia

This game will be sent across the airwaves through CBS in the United States so that means everyone will have access to the game. Make sure you know how to access the channel so you do not miss out on this SEC matchup!