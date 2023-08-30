South Carolina vs North Carolina Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

The 21st-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks face off in a neutral-site game at the Bank of America Stadium in non-conference action.

This is the Duke's Mayo Classic and takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. EST to kick off the season for both teams.

South Carolina season predictions

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record in 2022. A big reason for their success was their ability to score, as they averaged 32.2 points per game.

If they want to get to the next level, they need to figure out how to get senior quarterback Spencer Rattler to the next level. In 2022, he completed 264-of-399 (66.2 completion percentage) for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions.

The offense did run for 27 touchdowns as well, so if they can figure out a stronger brand of defense, 10 wins should not be out of the realm of possibilities.

North Carolina season predictions

The North Carolina Tar Heels went 9-5 last season, thanks to a 6-0 road record. A huge reason was the production of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, as he was 342-of-517 (66.2 completion percentage) for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The program lost its top two receivers to the National Football League, so it will be interesting to see how the offense looks this year. The defense was a weakness last season, but the Tar Heels do not have too difficult of a schedule, so 10 wins should be their goal, too.

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Head to Head

This will be the 57th meeting between the two teams, and the series has been one-sided thus far.

UNC has a 35-20-1 record against South Carolina overall. Their most recent game was in 2021, where the Gamecocks prevailed 38-21.

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Betting Tips

South Carolina is 9-7 in their last 16 games.

North Carolina is 6-0 in last six away games.

South Carolina had the over hit in 12 of the previous 20 games.

UNC had the under hit in 8 of the last 12 games.

Prediction: South Carolina 30 - UNC 35

The UNC Tar Heels have been doing well and have the better quarterback with Drake Maye compared to Spencer Rattler.

The Tar Heels have a better chance of dominating and have done so throughout the battle between these two rivals. Drake Maye has been a Heisman Award candidate and should start 1-0 this season.

Where to watch South Carolina vs North Carolina?

The Duke's Mayo Classic kicks off the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. EST inside Bank of America Stadium. This game will be televised nationally on ABC, so there's no excuse here to miss this game.