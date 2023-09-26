South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

Week 5 in college football is gearing up, and the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got a 37-30 home win in Week 4 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Volunteers (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a strong 45-14 home win over the UTSA Roadrunners

South Carolina vs. Tennessee prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been doing well offensively as they are totaling 28.8 points on 415.8 yards per game. Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has been doing well as he is 95 of 128 (74.2%) for 1,242 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The offense is pass-happy, averaging less than 76 rushing yards per game and needs to open up for Rattler.

The defense has been struggling as it's allowing 26.5 ppg on 434.5 ypg. The Gamecocks allowed 30 points on 519 yards last week against Mississippi State but were able to dominate against the run by holding the Bulldogs to 1.4 yards per rush. Their defense forced a pair of turnovers as well (one interception, one fumble), so they need to use that to their advantage going forward.

The Tennessee Volunteers are an electric offensive team as they are scoring 35 points on 463.5 ypg. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III is 80 of 128 (62.5%) for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. They also run the ball well, led by junior running back Jaylen Wright, who has 45 rushes for 312 yards (6.9 yards per attempt).

Their defense has been doing well as they are holding opponents to 17.3 ppg on 302 ypg, allowing just 190.8 passing yards. Last week, they gave up 14 points on 319 total yards against UTSA. They forced three turnovers (one fumble, two interceptions) but allowed 30-of-41 passing. They need to force incompletions to step up more.

Prediction: Tennessee 38-17

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Tips

South Carolina hit the under in eight of the last 13 games.

Tennessee has hit the over in six of its previous seven home games.

Tennessee is 2-2 ATS this season.

South Carolina is 3-1 ATS this season.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee head-to-head

This is going to be the 42nd game that these teams have faced one another. Tennessee has a 28-11-2 all-time record against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks won the most recent matchup with a 63-38 home win.

Where to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

The game between the Gamecocks and Volunteers will air nationally on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+, so make sure you know where to watch this game before kickoff.