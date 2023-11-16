South Florida vs. UTSA prediction, odds and picks - November 17 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 12 of the college football season has an American Athletic Conference matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls (5-5, 3-3 in the American Conference) have been doing decently well as they are coming off a 27-23 home win over the Temple Owls on Saturday. The Roadrunners (7-3, 6-0) have dominated so far and are on a six-game winning streak after a 34-14 home victory over the Rice Owls on Saturday.

South Florida vs. UTSA match details

Fixture: USF Bulls (5-5, 3-3) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (7-3, 6-0)

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

South Florida vs. UTSA betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline South Florida Bulls +16 (-112) Over 67 (-108) +600 UTSA Roadrunners -16 (-108) Under 67 (-112) -900

South Florida vs. UTSA picks

The South Florida Bulls are running the football at an incredible level this season as they are tied for 26th in the country with 188.8 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Nay'Quan Wright is leading the program with 145 rushing attempts for 690 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns. With four rushing touchdowns in as many games, take the anytime touchdown for Wright.

The UTSA Roadrunners have also run the ball effectively as they are tied for 50th in Division I football with 169.7 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Kevorian Barnes has done well as he has 127 rushing attempts for 606 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns. He had a major game last time against North Texas as he had 16 carries for 129 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He should have more than 75 rushing yards in the upcoming game.

South Florida vs. UTSA key injuries

South Florida

Wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive end Jason Vaughn: Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon: Shoulder (OUT)

UTSA

Wide receiver De'Corian Clark: Knee (OUT)

Running back Kevorian Barnes: Undisclosed (Probable)

Wide receiver Willie McCoy: Neck (OUT)

Offensive lineman Makai Hart: Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Ayomikun-Daniel Ogundipe: Undisclosed (OUT)

South Florida vs. UTSA head-to-head

This will be the first time that the South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners face off against one another, so it will be an interesting game.

South Florida vs. UTSA prediction

There is a major difference between the two teams on the offensive side of the field as South Florida has scored 28.8 points in their last four games while UTSA is averaging 37.8 points in their previous five games. The Roadrunners are far and away the better program, so go with the UTSA Roadrunners to cover the spread here.

Prediction: UTSA Roadrunners -16