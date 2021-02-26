Southern University vs Alabama State Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 26, 2021 | FCS College Football

Southern University and Alabama State are ready to kick-off their 2021 spring season on Friday. Southern University is coming off a 2019 season where they finished 8-5 and (6-1) in conference play. Southern University was led by their quarterback Ladarius Skelton in 2019. He led the team in both passing and rushing yards during the season.

Alabama State did not have the same success during the 2019 season. The Hornets finished the 2019 season with a (5-6) overall record. They also finished (4-3) in conference play. Alabama State finished fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in defense.

Let us take a look at all the important news heading into Friday's meeting between Southern University and Alabama State.

Southern University at Alabama State Head-to-Head

Southern University Jaguars

This will be the first head-to-head meeting between Southern University and Alabama State since 2016. The Southern Jaguars have won the last four meetings between the two teams. In the last ten meetings between the Jaguars and Hornets, results have been in favor of the Jaguars who have an impressive (8-2) record.

Alabama State freshman wide receiver Michael Jefferson thought he was on his way to a redshirt. He could be a major factor for the Hornets in 2019.https://t.co/djv9pTAm84 pic.twitter.com/zvjAiVtgpS — Kamarri Darrington (@kamarrid) November 23, 2018

Southern University at Alabama State How to Watch

When: February 26, 2021

Time: 6:00PM EST

Where: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Southern University at Alabama State Projected Starters

Southern University Jaguars:

-- QB: Ladarius Skelton

-- RB: Devon Benn

-- WR: Brandon Hinton, Jamar Washington, Jamel Byrd

-- TE: Travis Tucker

Albama State Hornets:

-- QB: Demosthenes Jones

-- RB: Ezra Gray

-- WR: Michael Jefferson, Jahod Booker, Jeremiah Hixon

-- TE: Abdou Diop

Southern University at Alabama State Prediction:

When looking at the past ten meetings between Southern and Alabama State it is hard not to think that Southern University will walk away with a victory. The Jaguars finished with the fourth best offense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2019. Moreover, Southern University is being led by their star quarterback Ladarius Skelton.

Skelton will be the key to the game if they want to walk out of Alabama with a victory on Friday night. If Ladarius Skelton can control the football game and get off to a quick start, Southern should run away with the football game.

Alabama State will be coming in with the fourth best defense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. If the Alabama State Hornets can get the Southern offense off the field on third downs they will have a good shot at winning the game.

Prediction: Southern 49, Albama State 28