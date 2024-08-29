Southern Utah vs. Utah Prediction & Betting Tips - August 29 | College Football Week 1

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are on the road to take on the 12th-ranked Utah Utes inside Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds played at a decent level as they were 6-5 in 2023 while the Utes were 8-5 last season, but lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl 14-7. These teams are going to be interesting to watch in Week 1. So, let's take a closer look at how this game is going to be.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Prediction

The Utah Utes are ranked 12th in the AP Preseason Poll and are clearly the more dominant team. With the return of quarterback Cameron Rising, after he missed all of the 2023 college football season with a significant knee injury, things portend well for the Utes.

The calling card of the Utah program is the fact that they are a dominant defensive group under coach Kyle Whittingham.

With a significantly improved offense with Rising back under center, it is going to get the defense off the field for longer and keep them fresh as the game goes on.

With an improved offense, they should easily score better than the 23.2 points per game they achieved in 2023. These teams are on two completely different levels and it should be evident in this game.

All in all, go with the Utah Utes to dominate in this game as they are superior in this game.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Tips

Tip 1: Utah Utes -40 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 55 Points (-115)

Tip 3: Both Teams to Score 10+ Points (-205)

Southern Utah vs. Utah Head-to-Head

This game is going to be the third time that the Thunderbirds and the Utes face off against one another and the Utes are 2-0 up against their opponents. The most recent game was played on Sept. 10, 2022, where the Utah Utes were able to dominate with a 73-7 home win.

Where to watch Southern Utah vs. Utah

The game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Utes is going to be available to be streamed only, as it is not going to be on national television. The game is going to be streamed on ESPN+.

