Spencer Petras transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Iowa QB feat. Oregon, Notre Dame and more

Quarterback Spencer Petras of the Iowa Hawkeyes announced that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal after not playing this season. He has one year of eligibility remaining and could be a utility quarterback for whatever program lands him.

He has not played this season due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. In five seasons, he's 468-of-825 (56.7 completion percentage) for 5,199 yards with 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Let's discuss some potential spots the graduate senior could wrap up his college football career.

Spencer Petras potential landing spots

Here are five of them:

#1 Oregon Ducks

With Bo Nix entering the 2024 NFL draft as a senior, why wouldn't Petras want to pair up with coach Dan Lanning and a solid program in the Oregon Ducks?

Things would be great for the offense to have a bridge quarterback for one season, as they recruit a strong freshman quarterback for the future. Until then, Petras is a great option.

#2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

With a lot of people not happy with the performance of Sam Hartman, it feels like the Fighting Irish are on the brink of being in the national championship conversation.

Adding Spencer Petras to the team could give the program a chance to be successful next season. It would not drop too much from what they had under center this season, so this feels like a strong spot for him to land.

#3 North Carolina Tar Heels

With Drake Maye being a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft and only redshirt freshman Conner Harrell on the roster this season as a backup, it would be a great landing spot for Petras to get a starting gig.

The offense has been one of the best passing ones in the country. While there would be a bit of a drop-off in terms of talent, this would be a major snag for the Tar Heels.

#4 Purdue Boilermakers

This one may seem a bit farfetched, but being able to turn around the Purdue Boilermakers and staying in the Big Ten Conference may be appealing.

The Boilermakers do not have a good quarterback room. That could change if coach Ryan Walters can convince Petras of the opportunity to take a team from the ashes and make them solid in one year. They have decent weapons and could develop further.

#5 Iowa Hawkeyes

Sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side. Returning to the Hawkeyes should not be out of the question for Spencer Petras.

The team has eight touchdowns and eight interceptions passing the football, so having him return could be a step in the right direction. They're going to need to compete in the Big Ten with some new players like the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to name a few.

So, why let Spencer Petras just leave when the future at the position is merky?