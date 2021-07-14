Sportskeeda's preseason top 5 WRs in College Football

The 2020-2021 college football season had one of the best wide receiver classes in recent years with DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Ja'Marr Chase and Kadarius Toney.

It's difficult to surpass that level of talent but college football has been known to ace these tests. The wideouts named on this list have the potential to surpass all expectations during the 2021 college football season.

Here's a look at the the top five wide receivers in college football heading into the 2021-2022 college football season.

College Football's top five WRs heading into the 2021-2022 season

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

#1 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Buckeyes are entering the 2021-2022 college football season with many questions at quarterback. A number of receivers on the Buckeys have the opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in college football with a big year.

Chris Olave was a top-ten wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft class before returning to Ohio State.

The senior wide receiver has put together two great seasons. His big-play ability makes him a threat against every college football defense. It also helps that Chris Olave has another top-five wide receiver playing alongside him. Olave has caught 110 passes for 1,766 yards and 22 touchdowns entering the upcoming season.

#2 Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Justyn Ross missed the 2020 college football season due to a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spine. Ross was one of the best wide receivers on the Clemson depth chart.

Before missing the 2020 college football season, Justyn Ross caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers offense. Ross came on strong during his freshman season when he reached the 1,000-yard mark and had nine touchdowns.

If Justyn Ross can stay healthy, he will make a massive impact on college football in 2021.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

#3 Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson is the second half of one of the best wide receiver groups in college football. Wilson and Olave have the potential to erase all the questions the Buckeyes have at quarterback.

The junior wideout is coming off his best season at Ohio State.

Garrett Wilson caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns. Wilson appeared in 13 games in his freshman season but managed to surpass his freshman year stats in 2020.

With Chris Olave drawing the majority of the defense's attention, Wilson has the potential to have a massive year.

#4 Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Treylon Burks may not be the best wide receiver in college football, but he's the most important player on his team. Burks is coming off a sophomore season where he caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Razorbacks rank towards the bottom of the SEC, and this year doesn't look much better for Arkansas but Treylon Burks could see his rankings rise throughout the 2021 college football season.

Burks has the best opportunity on the list because the expectations are low for his team. If Arkansas has a good year and Burks replicates his sophomore season, he could be the top wideout by the end of the season.

Alabama WR John Metchie III

#5 John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

John Metchie III will have the opportunity to take over the top wide receiver spot at Alabama. Metchie played behind both Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith last season and was still productive. The injury that Jaylen Waddle suffered did play a role in Metchie's success.

John Metchie checks in at number five on this list because he still has a lot to prove. The junior wideout is coming off a season with 55 passes caught for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Alabama will reload for the 2021 college football season, and Metchie will headline Alabama's offensive reload, that much is for sure.

