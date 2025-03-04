Stanford returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Troy Taylor's squad ft. Emmet Kenney

Stanford had one of the best returning classes in college football in 2024, as they faced their first season in the ACC. Coming from a 3-9 record in their final season in the Pac-12, there were questions regarding whether this group of players could work well together in 2024. The answer was a resounding no, as they repeated the same 3-9 overall record.

Ad

The disappointing season has meant the loss of important players, like quarterback Ashton Daniels, ahead of the 2025 season. However, there were a couple of bright spots in the roster in 2024 that are returning for next year. Here are those players.

Top 3 players who will return to Stanford in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 Emmett Mosley V - WR

NCAA Football: Louisville at Stanford - Source: Imagn

Emmett Mosley was a productive freshman wide receiver for Troy Taylor's Stanford Cardinal in 2024. He had 525 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 46 catches during the season, making him Stanford's second-most productive receiver behind Elic Ayomanor.

Ad

Trending

Those are the most yards by a Stanford true freshman wide receiver since 2006 (third most in school history) and the most receptions and touchdowns by a true freshman wide receiver in program history. He was also named the ACC Receiver of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week in Week 12 of the 2024 season.

#2 Micah Ford - RB

NCAA Football: Stanford at California - Source: Imagn

Micah Ford will be in his sophomore year in 2025 after a highly productive freshman season. In 2024, Ford was the second-best runner the Cardinals had behind quarterback Daniels, with 309 yards in 76 carries.

Ad

The big gap here is his lack of touchdowns. However, he did record 84 receiving yards in 15 catches. He was also one of only two players to record more than 100 rushing yards in one game during 2024. Ford did so against Clemson, with 122 rushing yards.

#1 Emmet Kenney - PK

NCAA Football: Louisville at Stanford - Source: Imagn

Kenney is widely considered Stanford's MVP for the 2024 season, with a field goal percentage of 82.4% and an extra points percentage of 100%. He scored 14 out of 17 field goals and scored all 32 extra points Stanford had in 2024.

Ad

Kenney proved he can work under pressure, scoring to walk off winning field goals: a 39-yarder against Syracuse and a 52-yarder against No. 22 Louisville.

He was named twice the ACC Specialist of the Week. Many expected to see him in the NFL in 2025, but he decided to return for a final season with the Cardinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback