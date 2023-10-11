Stanford vs. Colorado prediction, odds and picks - October 13 | NCAAF season 2023

The Stanford Cardinals and the Colorado Buffaloes meet up for a Friday night clash of Pac-12 Conference foes. The Cardinals are on a four-game losing streak after a 42-6 home loss on Sept. 30 against the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 27-24 road victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. This should be an interesting battle to dive into so let's discuss everything we need to know about these two teams.

Stanford vs. Colorado Match Details

Fixture: Stanford Cardinal (1-4, 0-3) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2)

Date and Time: October 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

Venue: Folsom Field

Stanford vs. Colorado Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Stanford Cardinal +12 (-110) +350 Over 59 (-110) Colorado Buffaloes -12 (-110) -455 Under 59 (-110)

Stanford vs. Colorado Picks

Stanford has been able to run the football effectively, as they are averaging 149.6 rushing yards per game. Expect senior running back Casey Filkins to have a good game on limited carries, as he is averaging 6.4 rushing yards per attempt.

Colorado has been a strong passing team, as they are averaging 337.2 passing yards per game this season. After going three consecutive games without a touchdown, expect senior wide receiver Xavier Weaver to have a large role here and put six points on the board.

Stanford vs. Colorado Key Injuries

Stanford

Safety Jimmy Wyrick - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Simione Pale - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver John Humphreys - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Ashton Daniels - Head (Questionable)

Colorado

Offensive tackle Savion Washington - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Carter Stoutmire - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Travis Hunter - Abdominal (OUT)

Tight end Louis Passarello - Knee (OUT)

Stanford vs. Colorado Head to Head

This is the 13th matchup ever between these programs and each team has six wins. Colorado has won each of the previous three games against Stanford despite not facing against each other since 2020.

Stanford vs. Colorado Prediction

The Stanford Cardinal had an extra week to prepare and have not been doing well offensively during their losing streak as they are averaging 14.8 points per game in that stretch.

The Colorado Buffaloes have been struggling on the defensive side of the field but should be able to put up points throughout the game.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been doing extremely well and should be able to continue dominating with 16 passing touchdowns. Expect the Buffaloes to enter their week off with a great win to show their dominance in this matchup.

Prediction: Colorado Buffaloes -12