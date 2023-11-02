Stephen A. Smith outraged by Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, urges Big Ten for severe punishment involving the CFP participation

Michigan has faced criticism from different quarters following allegations of sign stealing, which is currently being investigated by the NCAA. That includes ESPN's Steven A. Smith, who is demanding a huge punishment for the Wolverines.

The primary concern revolves around fairness and whether the Wolverines should secure a place in the College Football Playoff if the allegations prove to be accurate. On "First Take" on Wednesday, Smith does not believe the Wolverines deserve a spot in the playoff.

“I think it is a huge mistake on the part of the Big Ten to let this slide," Smith said. "You need to bring the momentum, the heavy hand of the conference down upon that program. If they don’t give you answers to your liking, you make moves to make sure they don’t represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.”

Smith says the media will be hard on Michigan

No. 2 Michigan was ranked third this week in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Stephen A. Smith is wary of the controversy this will lead to if it happens and also noted the media won’t overlook the situation especially if the Wolverines claim the national title.

“Suppose Michigan runs the table … gets into the College Football Playoff, what do you think people are going to be talking about?” Smith said.

“You think you are going to get on center stage for the national College Football Playoff, a national championship on the line, and the national media is going to ignore how you possibly got there? … Those kinds of questions come into play.”

The unbeaten Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) remain in a good position to retain the Big Ten Championship and secure a return to the College Football Playoff.

Unlikely to be resolved before the CFP kicks off

Considering the length at which the NCAA Infraction Committee conducts its investigation, it is highly improbable that the investigation will be resolved before the conclusion of the season.

Such investigations tend to be protracted, and even if a penalty were to be imposed on Michigan soon, the Wolverines would still have 90 days to provide a response to the NCAA, extending the process into the offseason.