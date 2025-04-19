Steve Angeli transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame QB ft. Tulane

Although Steve Angeli has been the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's quarterback for the past two seasons, he didn't get much playing time. He only appeared in eight games last season, none of which he started. With a starting position likely unavailable to him at Notre Dame next season, Angeli decided to enter the spring transfer portal.

By entering the portal in the spring window, Angeli will likely be one of the most coveted QBs available. However, the options available will be limited compared to the winter window. The window will remain open until Friday. So, let's see the three top landing spots for Angeli.

Top three landing spots for Steve Angeli in the transfer portal

#1 Tulane

Tulane is one of the most interesting landing spots for Steve Angeli. Having been a backup for his entire career thus far, Angeli is unlikely to get a starting position with one of the most prestigious programs in the country. As a result, he will likely be looking at some second-tier schools.

The Green Wave had a strong season in the American Athletic Conference, reaching the conference championship game but losing the final to Army. Although they had a disappointing loss, they showed they are one of the most competitive teams outside the Power Five.

However, they do not have a solid QB situation heading into next season. They were reportedly pursuing Dylan Rizk, but several teams are interested in him. As a result, adding Angeli could make sense.

#2 Minnesota

Minnesota could be an appealing option because Angeli won't have much competition. The only quarterback on the Gophers roster who has made a pass at the collegiate level is Drake Lindsey, who threw five times last season. Although Angeli lacks experience, he could become a veteran at Minnesota.

#3 Tennessee

Under normal circumstances, the job for Tennessee's starting quarterback would not be available at this stage of the season. However, with QB Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal under unique circumstances, the Volunteers need a new starting QB. Although Angeli is not a perfect option, he does bring experience from being part of a team that reached the national championship game last season.

Tennessee will likely explore all its options in the portal this spring, but with limited options, it could sign Angeli.

