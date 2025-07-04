Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal preaches power of discipline while giving sneak peek to her fashion work life via latest IG post

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram to post nuggets of wisdom to her 140,000 followers. The celebrity stylist and first lady of the Texas Longhorns posted a series of pictures that gave a sneak peek into her fashion work life. She added the caption,

Ad

"There’s power in showing up, even when no one’s watching. Keep doing what you love, and watch how your reality starts to reflect your dreams. XOLO 🤍”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Loreal Sarkisian might be best known for her gameday fits as the "First Lady of the Texas Longhorns". However, she's also responsible for some of Steve Sarkisian's better fashion choices since the duo became an item. According to People, Loreal Sarkisian has spruced up the head coach's wardrobe.

While speaking to WFAA, she said,

"His style has evolved. I am happy for him."

She continued,

"Sometimes he’s done it for himself with some help. I try not to take too much credit because he (Steve Sarkisian) can dress. He has some style. He has some taste. I mean, obviously, he got my attention."

Ad

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian welcomed a son in 2025. In April, Loreal announced the arrival of their son, Xolo. She wrote on Instagram,

"He has arrived, and our hearts are filled with love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly adjusting, resting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Steve Sarkisian?

Steve Sarkisian is preparing for his fifth season as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. Sarkisian joined the collegiate powerhouse ahead of the 2021 season, and he's led the team to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances in recent campaigns.

Steve Sarkisian and his troops will start the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be a grudge match of some sort, as it was the Buckeyes that eliminated the Longhorns from national championship contention in the 2024 season. The Ohio State Buckeyes later went on to win the national championship with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the title game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes game will likely mark the start of the Arch Manning era in Texas. Manning is all set to be the team's starter after spending two seasons as a backup to Quinn Ewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.