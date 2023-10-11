Loreal Sarkisian had the perfect idea of what to do in anticipation of one of the biggest rivalries in college football. While college football fans had their attention on the Red River Rivalry last weekend, the wife of the Texas Longhorns coach, hosted an exclusive fashion show ahead of the game.

Sarkisian's credentials as a fashion diva are intact. And she has always found a way of merging that part of her with the part where she's the wife of a top college football coach. Sarkisian hardly misses a Texas home game and usually shows up in style.

She took it a step further last weekend by having an entire fashion show before the Longhorns faced the Sooners in the Red River Showdown. Big Texas fashion brand, Neiman Marcus, was one of the sponsors of the show. The notable personalities in attendance included Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As expected, fans had the warmest reactions to pictures of the show which Loreal shared on her Instagram page. Comments range from “Baddieee ❤️❤️❤️,” by tea.cooper2 to “every slide hits,” by _lisa_jae_.

Fans react to images from Loreal Sarkisian's fashion show

Exploring Loreal Sarkisian's profile

Loreal Sarkisian hails from Tallahassee, Florida. She was raised by her mother, Loretta Smith. Smith was a high school track and field coach while also working as a seamstress on the side. It would seem that Loreal's passion for fashion stems from her exposure to dressmaking through her mother.

Fashion is not the only aspect in which Loreal has been inspired by her mother. She was a hurdler on the track and field team at North Carolina A&T and graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports science and fitness management in 2009.

Sarkisian also had a stint as an assistant coach with the USC Trojans track and field program. She met her husband, Steve Sarkisian, while they were both part of the USC Trojans' athletic department.

They got married in 2020 after Steve completed his divorce from his first marriage to Stephanie four years earlier. Loreal has since left the world of coaching to follow her passion as a fashion entrepreneur. She is now a fashion consultant and wardrobe stylist for celebrities.

Sarkisian can rightly be called her husband's biggest fan and cheerleader with the way she shows up to support him and his team. Although the No. 9 Longhorns (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) lost Saturday's rivalry game to Oklahoma 34-30, they are having a good season with a lot of exciting matchups ahead.