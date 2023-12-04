In the aftermath of Texas' triumphant 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, took to Instagram to share the euphoria.

Capturing the team's celebratory mood, Loreal posted an Instagram story showing the jubilant atmosphere in the dressing room. Texas players, celebrating their championship glory, were seen putting on their dancing shoes and grooved to the stereo.

Loreal Sarkisian is affectionately called the "First Lady of Texas Football." The 38-year-old fashion advisor holds a special place in the hearts of Longhorns fans. She captioned her story:

"Mood this morning"

She also shared an Instagram post ahead of the championship clash featuring a stylish pregame photo with a powerful caption:

"We didn’t come this far, to come this far! Let’s go Longhorns!! Finish the mission! #hookem #big12championship."

This victory has built a strong case for Texas as a genuine contender for the College Football Playoff. The win against the then-No.18 Oklahoma State, previously defeated by Texas' arch-rival OU, certainly adds weight to the Longhorns' bid for a spot in the playoff.

Steve Sarkisian hopeful of a College Football Playoff berth

Bidding farewell to its Big 12 era, Texas, under coach Steve Sarkisian, delivered a much-needed statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee by beating Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 title game at Cowboys Stadium. The victory marked the fourth Big 12 title in the program's history.

Coach Sarkisian couldn’t be more happy with the team's journey. Reflecting on the season, Sarkisian said:

"These guys know that we’ve been talking about being champions since the summer, and the guys never backed off of that and never blinked."

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was once again crucial in the triumph. He set a Big 12 title game record for passing yards with 452 yards and four touchdowns.

Wideout Adonai Mitchell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders had significant contributions, too. Both of them secured a touchdown reception in a well-rounded offensive performance by the Longhorns.

“We’ve played perhaps our two best football games in the past two weeks,” said Sarkisian. “I know this has been a long time coming and starving for this championship. I hope everyone enjoys this one as much as we do.”

As the Texas Longhorns await the CFP selection committee's decision, Steve Sarkisian remains proud of the team’s accomplishments in the 2023 college football season.